It's time to have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of the past week. In the blink of an eye, another week went by and SO much happened in the world of Hindi entertainment television. Since Bigg Boss 15 has commenced it has grabbed headlines, Shehnaaz Gill's appearances and her last song with Sidharth Shukla and more are on the list. Check out the TV News Weekly Rewind here:

Shehnaaz Gill's movie, Honsla Rakh also featuring and Sonam Bajwa released on Friday. Before the release, Shehnaaz made public appearances at the promotion of Honsla Rakh. The actress, still in the grieving phase, looked pale yet gave interviews with all the courage. Her sad eyes broke the heart of Shehnaazians and SidNaaz fans. Elsewhere, the makers of the last song of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla dropped the name of the song. Titled Adhura, the song is incomplete. The makers decided to release it as a tribute to their everlasting bond. Her pictures from Adhura's music video shoot went viral as well. SidNaaz fans had another heartbreak moment at that time. When on Friday, Shehnaaz Gill's film, Honsla Rakh came out, fans showered her with all their love.

Finally, the cat is out of the bag. After being tight-lipped about their exit, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi revealed that they have indeed quit the show. Kartik and Naira's story will now come to an end. The show is taking a leap and a new generation will be introduced on the show. It is said that Kairav, Akshara and Aarohi will grow up and the show will narrate their story. Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai turned emotional as he bid adieu to Shivangi and Mohsin, one of the most loved couples of the show. Pictures of Shivangi and Mohsin from their last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went viral. Fans of Kaira, Kairat openly expressed their disappointment with this plot development. Names of , Namik Paul, Harshad Chopda have surfaced ever since the generation leap promo was released.

This week of Bigg Boss 15 had its share of violence, abuses, tasks, romance and more. The fight for an entry inside the main house of Bigg Boss 15 continues. And the tasks until now have been very daunting. On Sunday night, became the first contestant to be evicted on the show. We saw schooling Pratik Sehajpal for losing his temper and damaging Bigg Boss property. Fans had come out in his support outside. Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal's love-angle received a lot of attention wherein netizens said that 's soul had entered Ieshaan's body when their cosy moments were shown in the episodes. and Pratik Sehajpal yet again got into a nasty fight in the Daaku Ka Kabza task. Jay abused Pratik and netizens had called out the Kayamath actor. Donal Bisht is getting a lot of support outside, as is Umar Riaz. and Afsana Khan also had a nasty showdown wherein the latter called Shamita 'Gandi Aurat' and 'Flop star'. Vishal Kotian, , Tejasswi Prakash are coming out as strong contestants in the show. has been strongly supporting her husband, Jay from outside. She has been getting a lot of support and criticism as well. Shefali Jariwala, Munmun Dutta Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Jay and supported Pratik over their fights.

grabbed headlines this week. Gaurav who plays Anuj Kapadia in , and starrer show opened up on his bond with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu. While exclusively talking with BollywoodLife's correspondent, Sankruti Salunkhe, Gaurav revealed that he would look up to Sudhanshu since the 90s as he is a very senior actor. He praised Sudhanshu for pulling off Vanraj's character so well. Gaurav believes that it is a team effort in the end and also good writing which has kept the show, Anupamaa, on top of the TRP charts. In another interview, Gaurav was asked about the alleged rift between Rupali and Sudhanshu. Gaurav said that he never observed any animosity between the two actors. He further stated that he was not the right person to comment on the same.

Munmun Dutta shared a hard-hitting post as she joined the initiative of global awareness about assault on women. In the Instagram post titled, #MeToo Munmun revealed that she had been groped and abused by a lot of individuals during her growing years. "Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ..... OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters .... OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed.... OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants... OR this another teacher, whom I tied Rakhi to, who would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts .... OR that man in the train station who gropes you... Why? Because you’re too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up... you don’t know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you’re too shy to utter a word to anyone... And then you start developing that deep rooted hatred towards men... Because you know they’re the culprit who made you feel this way... That disgusting, twisted feeling inside which takes years to overcome... I’m happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me. I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM. (sic)" The caption of her post read.

A video featuring Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay star went viral on social media. It was a BTS video from some shoot. It is believed that Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi will be collaborating for a music video and the video that went viral was from the sets of the same. O Dilbar Yaara is said to be the title of the music video. Shivangi Joshi and Shaheer Sheikh are both the most loved actors in the TV industry. Their fans were pretty stoked on seeing how beautiful they looked together.

Nisha Rawal and are going through a painful separation phase. The two had an ugly showdown a couple of months ago. A case has been registered against Karan Mehra for domestic violence. Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have both been dealing with the same in their own way. While Karan has kept mum, Nisha had been open about the separation and their broken marriage. And recently she shared a post on Instagram with a cryptic caption. It was a quote by Lifestyle coach Gaur Gopal Das, which read, "If you speak too much, they'll say you're cheap. If you don't speak as much, they'll say you have an attitude. If you speak just as much as is required, they'll say you're mean. Whatever you do, they'll always say something. Don't allow what they'll say to define your life." Nisha captioned the post saying, "If this is what u needed to hear too…"

A video of Shilpa Shetty was shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani. The video saw Shilpa smiling and posing for the paps. She looked very happy. And this did not sit well with the netizens who were quick to remind her about Raj Kundra's arrest and the case filed against him. A video of Shilpa performing Aarti with Viaan and Samisha went viral on the gram as well. Netizens trolled them saying 'baap pe mat jaana'. In other news, reports have surfaced stating that Shilpa and Raj have slapped Sherlyn Chopra with a defamation case.

and are getting death threats for their song Garbe Ki Raat. A certain section of society is happy with the mentioning of Shri Mogal Maa, a deity worshipped in Gujarat. And Rahul's spokesperson released a statement confirming the same. "Yes, it is true that these messages and calls have risen since last night. The messages are about getting Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten, even filing FIR against him or having him arrested. We’d like to clarify that the mention of the deity was respectfully done with no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments. However, understanding that it hasn’t gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who’s taken offence to allow us time. The platform on which we have released the song will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured, we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern," the statement said.