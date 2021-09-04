It is Saturday and you guys know very well what we are here for. It is time to look at the biggest stories from the television industry that took place over the past week. A lot of important things happened in our favourite TV shows and television star's lives. It was the saddest week for the television fraternity. We lost television's favourite star, Sidharth Shukla. This was the most painful news of the week. Apart from that, we saw a new entry in Anupamaa. Let’s check out last week’s TV newsmakers below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

Sidharth Shukla

September 2 became the saddest day for all of us. Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40 on Thursday morning due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. . This news came as a shock for each of us. Tributes have been pouring in from all over India. Yesterday, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Asim Riaz, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gauahar Khan and others were seen at the late actor's residence. His postmortem went on for a long time and the mortal remains were handed over to the family on September 3. His close friends from the industry including Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , , Arti Singh, , Paras Chhabra and others attended the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium. Many heart-breaking moments from the funeral made their way to the internet. Shehnaaz Gill looked completely broken. Shehnaaz Gill's brother and mother were also seen at the last rites. The heartbreaking news that he passed away in her lap left everyone shocked. The singer-actress reportedly fainted twice during the final rites. They had to call in a doctor. Sidharth Shukla's family did a puja and she was part of the last rites. Rumours are also coming that they planned to marry in December 2021. This is indeed a devastating tragedy.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has seen the entry of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. After a long wait, we are seeing the a new male lead with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). The two have met a college reunion. Gaurav Khanna is a rich businessman on the show and he is still single. It seems he has never forgotten his first love Anupamaa. In the first episode, we saw them dancing and she tells him that he is a really bad dancer. When the promo was unveiled, people had a lot of doubts. Some even commented that Gaurav Khanna looked way younger than Rupali Ganguly to be her lover. But people have loved him from day one.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following. People have loved them as #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Recently, there have been rumours that the show will soon take a generation leap and Mohsin Khan would exit the show. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a generation gap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. The source said that Mohsin is likely to be part of the show for some time now even and his exit will be planned by the makers. However, this piece of news did not go well with fans. They were seen asking Shivangi Joshi to quit the show as well as they cannot see her romancing someone else on the show except Mohsin. Now, as per reports in Spoytboye, Mohsin and Shivangi will not be part of the show in the near future. The duo will make an exit from the show in October and new faces will be introduced. A source close to Spotboye revealed that Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

The first episode of and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 premiered on August 30 and fans have given a huge thumbs up to the show. Praising the performances of the lead cast as Ram and Priya, netizens loved the sweet and sour phone call conversation between them. The crackling chemistry of Nakuul and Disha has proved that this show is going to be a huge hit. Coming to the first episode of the show, it started Nakuul and Priya's introduction, who are quite opposite to each other but one big common thing between them is their unrequited love. The most cliche yet fun part was their association towards the rainy season. While Ram loves this season, Priya gets frustrated to see rains. Through the episode, we also see that Ram and Priya can go to any extent for their family but they emote it quite differently.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 was one of the longest running seasons of the singing reality show. In the end, it was Pawandeep Rajan who lifted the grand trophy. The contestant did not just remain in the news for his singing but his connection with Arunita Kanjilal also kept him buzzing. The alleged love story of Arunita and Pawandeep managed to get good TRPs of the show. Well, even after the show has come to an end, we see Pawandeep and Arunita enthraling all with their videos. Recently, a video of the two dancing on Shershaah's song went viral. In the video, we see Arunita and Pawandeep pulling off some romantic dance moves. Pawandeep also posted a video of him dancing on 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' with Arunita Kanjilal. While some of the fans are happy to see them together and are calling them a wonderful pair, some want them to just stick to singing. Pawandeep and Arunita were also felicitated by former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. The duo also met Hrithik Roshan and his family.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on August 27. They announced the arrival of the baby through an Instagram post. Kishwer and Suyyash took to Instagram to share a similar picture and caption announcing the arrival of their baby. In the picture, we see Kishwer and Suyyash holding their little prince. Their caption read, "27.08.21 ❤️ Welcome BABY RAI !!! Its a boy ?? #SukishKaBaby". Later we also saw how Suyyash Rai and his family gave a grand welcome to Kishwer and the baby at home. Kishwer, Suyyash and other family members lovingly call the child, Bugs Bunny. However, fans have been waiting to know the name of the baby boy. The couple revealed the name of the baby. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have named the boy, Nirvair Rai. The name has a spiritual meaning behind it. It finds mention in the Shabad Gurbani Ek Onkar. And it means someone Without Hate, Without Enemy, Without Enmity. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai shared an adorable video of their baby boy with all their family members. The video had Suyyash Rai singing Shabad Gurbani and Kishwer captioned it saying, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta ? Hello World .. Meet " Nirvair Rai" While Suyyash Rai wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI Ive been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced ? I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel"