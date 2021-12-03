When Shehnaaz Gill’s wish for a dream wedding with Sidharth Shukla came crashing down

While Bigg Boss 15 gets flak with contestants hitting new lows, one of the best things that came out of ’s show in recent times is SidNaaz. The Bigg Boss 13 season gave us Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who will always remain the most favourite celeb couple for eons to come. And as everyone obsesses over the impending and wedding, we are reminded of how we would have been looking forward to SidNaaz’ shaadi as well if the shocking incident in September 2021 wouldn’t have happened. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill finally steps out in public months after her close friend Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, Visits orphanage: Watch now

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 40. The actor left behind devastated fans, who have been finding it difficult to come to terms with what unfolded. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz never made things official, fans could see the spark between them. They had been a couple and were even planning to take their relationship to the next level. A few days after Sidharth’s death, ex Bigg Boss contestant Abu Malik had revealed in an interview that the two were madly in love with each other and that Shehnaaz was waiting to get married to Sidharth. There was also great buzz around the on the date the two had zeroed in for their wedding. Also Read - Fact Check: Did Shehnaaz Gill wear late actor Sidharth Shukla's specs for her visit to an orphanage?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

According to sources, SidNaaz had decided to get married in December 2021. They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret. With the two going so strong in their relationship and ready to take it to the next level, it is gut-wrenching to even try to imagine what Shehnaaz must be going through. With December here and the wedding season in full swing, Shehnaaz must be having a hard time staying happy, normal and strong. She has been keeping herself busy doing some good deeds and keeping good company. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage, Aneri Vajani to enter Anupamaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain dance at their pre-wedding celebrations and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanti Gurung (@shantigrg679)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant singh (@sidnaaz_do_jism_ek_jaann)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainwood (@entertainwoodd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Sidharth Shukla✨❤️??? (@its_sidnaaz_yashu)

Recently, the actress-singer visited an orphanage in Punjab where she spent quality time with kids. She has also been around her family and her mother, father and brother Shehbaaz have been her pillar of strength during this tough time. Now, as we wait to remember and celebrate Sidharth on his first birth anniversary on December 11, we are also looking forward to Shehnaaz’ rap song for Sidharth which we are sure will be a fitting tribute to the actor and SidNaaz love.