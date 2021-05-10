Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav Kohli mishandling Reyansh in the building premise; calls it 'physical abuse' – watch video

Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video in which we can see Abhinav Kohli and Reyansh in the building compound. The events that transpire after that are truly heartening. Shweta Tiwari would soon delete the videos from her Instagram handle.