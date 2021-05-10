Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav Kohli mishandling Reyansh in the building premise; calls it 'physical abuse' – watch video

The issue between popular television actress and Abhinav Kohli is getting nastier. For some time now the two have been fighting over Reyansh meeting his father. As per Abhinav Kohli, Shweta is not letting Reyansh meet his father. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had been keeping mum for some time. However, she has been speaking as and when necessary. Recently, Shweta Tiwari jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav Kohli had slammed the actress. The latter had assured saying that she had informed Abhinav of her professional commitment. There have been a lot of to-and-fro confrontations after that. And now, Shweta Tiwari has shared a CTTV footage of her building. The post that she shared is heartbreaking for anyone who sees it. In the video, which she will eventually takedown, we can see Shweta along with Reyansh and Abhinav Kohli in the building premise. Further in the video, we see Abhinav trying to snatch Reyansh from Shweta. The latter holds on to the kid dearly. Shweta also shared another video on her gram in which we can see Reyansh hiding under a blanket. Outside, we see Shweta talking to Abhinav. It seems like they are arguing over something. It seems Palak Tiwari is calming Reyansh down. Also Read - Abhinav Kohli HITS out at Shweta Tiwari for lying; says, 'Mera baccha koi phenka hua nahi hai'

Shweta Tiwari slammed Abhinav Kohli's statements in the post and let it out at once saying, "Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can't let my Child go Through this mental trauma... I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society." Have a dekko at the video post here:

This is truly heartbreaking.