Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi's father passes away due to COVID-19 – read report

As per the latest report, Bhavya Gandhi popular for playing Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been bereaved. Reports of his father's demise due to COVID-19 have surfaced. Read the whole story below: