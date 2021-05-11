Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi's father passes away due to COVID-19 – read report

It is sad news again. As per the latest reports in the world of entertainment, former Tapu aka has lost his father. Yes, a truly tragic news report has surfaced. As per a report in Dainik Bhasker, Bhavya Gandhi's father was hospitalized after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. If reports are to be believed, he had been hospitalized for about 10 days. The report further states that Bhavya's father was on the ventilator. He was reportedly admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital. He is survived by his wife, Yashoda, and sons, Nischit and Bhavya. The news is truly terrifying and tragic. Bhavya is just 23 years old and has gained name and fame as Tipendra Gada from the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show four years ago after playing Tapu for nine long years. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar – 9 unknown facts about the actors that'll blow your mind

The report in Dainik Bhasker further states that Bhavya had given his dear friend, Samay Shah's sister's wedding a miss. The wedding took place on 9th May in Mumbai. And despite being in the same city, due to his ailing father, Bhavya had skipped the wedding. It is being said that he had made a virtual appearance given his bond with the cast and Samay. Bhavya hasn't released the statement on his father's reported demise as of yet. But we hope that God gives strength to him and his family to deal with this loss.

Meanwhile, Bhavya recently grabbed attention for his statements on being in touch with his on-screen mother, , and his exit from the show. Talking about his bond with Disha aka Dayaben, Bhavya told ETimes, "We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and every time, she sees me, she goes, 'Aahhh, what, beard?' (laughs) I say, yes, I've got a beard now. She has never seen me in a beard, so she gets shocked. I say, 'Haan, aave gaiyo' (Yes, they've grown) and I am growing them more."