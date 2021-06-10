Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Sayi's MASSIVE taunt to Bhawani Kaku and Pakhi shock the Chavans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It stars , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a love story, a love triangle between Sayi, Virat and Pakhi. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country and the makers are doing everything possible to keep the audience hooked to their TV sets. Now, let's check out the upcoming twist in the show here: Also Read - Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress Aishwarya Sharma was part of this popular show; read deets inside

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sayi revealing Virat and Pakhi's past relationship in front of the Chavans. This shocks everyone. However, Virat does not take a stand for himself. Pakhi, on the other hand, blames Sayi for poisoning Devyani's mind against her. Bhawani Kaku agrees with Pakhi and says that Sayi would have poisoned Devyani against her as well. Sayi loses her calm and savagely replies that she did not know there had been a tradition that sister-in-law is closer to someone else's husbands. This is a taunt for both Pakhi and Bhawani Kaku aka . Pakhi wants to keep Virat close to her while Ninad and Omkar only listen to Bhawani Kaku who is their sister-in-law.

Furthermore, Sayi would even taunt Virat for not taking a stand for anything. She would leave without having breakfast. When Bhawani Kaku learns about Pakhi not eating anything, she would bring her to Virat's room and complain about the same. However, Virat would be ignorant towards Pakhi and her feelings. Bhawani Kaku would shock them both by saying that Sayi shouldn't have created a fuss even if Pakhi and Virat shared history. This would shock Pakhi and Virat evermore.

In the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi listening to Virat and Sunny's conversation. The latter two are talking about Sayi. Virat who is angry with Sayi still cares for her and thinks about whether or not she ate anything. Sunny makes Virat understand that Sayi does not like his closeness with Pakhi. He adds that Sayi has started caring about Virat and is slowly falling in love with him much to Pakhi's shock.