Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan DISMISSES death rumours with a video

In social media news and other world news, reports of veteran actor 's demise have surfaced. However, there's nothing to worry about as the actor is in the pink of health and doing fine. In fact, he even took to his social media handle and dismissed the reports of his death. Such death hoaxes are not new in the world of entertainment, but we must stress are in poor taste. Mukesh Khanna slammed the reports and called them distasteful, adding that "this is the problem with social media." Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi's father passes away due to COVID-19 – read report

Sharing the video, the Mahabharat's Bhishma Pitamah captioned the post saying, "With your blessings, I am completely healthy and safe. I don’t have Covid-19 and I was not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this rumour and I don’t know what is the intention of those who spread such rumours. They tamper with people’s emotions with such false news." The actor concluded the video on a strong note saying, "What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds? Enough is enough. Now it is too much. There should be a stop on such fake news." Have a dekko at Mukesh Khanna's Instagram video message slamming death reports here: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul – meet the stylish women of the reality TV show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna had been grabbing headlines for his statements. His statement on #MeToo had created a controversy wherein he had said that #MeToo began after women started stepping out of their homes. He had stated that women should be taking care of the home. He was slammed by a lot of people after which he had issued another statement saying that he is not against women working at all. In a long video that he had shared on his Instagram, he had said, "I am not against Women Working. As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this ‘Vivadit Bayan’ has been taken to malign me that I mean This which I don’t mean. I was just commenting on how Me too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women." Also Read - Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna’s latest photoshoot is TOO relatable and will leave you ROFL – here’s why