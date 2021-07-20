Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – MAJOR DRAMA in store in your favourite TV shows

Hola, it's time to update you, folks, with the upcoming spoilers of the day here. If you want to know what's in store in tonight's episode of , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more, you are in the right place. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi shares 'Jab We Clicked' moments with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and they reek of ROMANCE – view pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ranvir aka Karan Kundrra in a dilemma. He would ask Kartik aka Mohsin Khan to take care of Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi. Kartik, on the other hand, would be seen trying to convince Ranvir to reveal the truth of his condition to Sirat. Ranvir then asks his father to let go of his hatred for Sirat and Kartik. Ranvir decides to reveal the truth to Sirat and plan a romantic date. However, everything will go awry when he would fall unconscious. Also Read - Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more TV actresses who were brutally trolled for their HOT pictures

Anupamaa

In , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see the Shah alongside Vanraj and Anupamaa waiting for a customer at the cafeteria. Kavya aka Madalsa would be very negative about the whole situation. However, one customer would land up and the Shah's would get excited about the same. Later, Vanraj would ask Anupamaa to be his friend. Will Anupamaa accept his friendship. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Anupamaa and more – Check out the MAJOR TWISTS from tonight’s episodes of the TOP TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see the major drama unfolding. Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma would be eavesdropping on Sayi and Virat aka Ayesha Singh and 's conversation. They will spot her and call her out. However, Pakhi would instead keep taunting them both for ruining her life. Virat would be agitated and shut the door on her face, leaving her heartbroken.

Kundali Bhagya

and starrer Kundali Bhagya will see a major twist coming up. Preeta will fall pregnant or at least the family members would assume that she is pregnant. However, Preeta would want to conduct the test again to be sure. Karan would neglect Preeta's suggestion as he is too happy with the news. Rakhi will inform Sarla and Srishti about Preeta's pregnancy. Srishti will confront Sherlin with a shocking revelation.

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see a cooking competition taking place. Anu, Malini's mother is the chief guest of the competition. For the competition, the contestants have to make non-Indian dishes. Imlie decided to make pasta. Pallavi tries to help her but gets disqualified. Will Imlie pass this test?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

In tonight's episode of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, we will see Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar getting ready to confess her love for Raghav aka Sai Ketan Rao. However, she would spot Mandar at the hospital. What will Pallavi do next?