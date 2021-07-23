Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more – ASTONISHING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episodes of your favourite TV shows

Tonight every TV show that you love have some dhamakedaar twists in store that you shouldn't miss out, for anything in the world. We are here with a short spoiler alert update for y'all, just to give a heads-up as to what to expect in the TOP TV shows tonight. From to Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and more, check out what's in store in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows: Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fails to impress, Indian Idol 12 sees a jump in the ratings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tonight, we will see Ranveer's funeral taking place. Sirat would be greatly badly by her in-laws, even Saroj. Kartik would then ask Sirat to come and live with him in the Goenka mansion. Will Sirat accept his offer?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tonight, we will see Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma throwing yet another tantrum. Pakhi tells the Chavans that she will live with her parents till she finds a job. The Chavans ask her to find a job while staying in Chavan Nivas. Virat aka and Sayi aka Ayesha Singh also plead with her but Pakhi seems to be adamant about her decision. Will Pakhi really leave Chavan Nivas?

Anupamaa

There would be major drama taking place in Anupamaa tonight. Vanraj aka would try out a new marketing strategy and Anupamaa aka would wholeheartedly support it. Kavya aka , on the other hand, would continue poisoning Pakhi's mind.

Kundali Bhagya

In and 's Kundali Bhagya, we will see Srishti and Kritika warning Sherlin to stay away from Preeta and her baby. Sherlin plans to take revenge on Kritika. Later on, Daimaa reveals that Preeta will be having twins. Will Sherlin ever let go of her jealousy towards Preeta?

Imlie

A shocking twist awaits in tonight's episode of Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie. We will see Aditya blaming Malini for locking him up inside the room for missing out on the divorce counselling session. Malini is exasperated by his allegation. Imlie loses the competition as she failed to perform with Aditya.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Tonight in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, we will see Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar and Raghav aka Sai Ketan Rao bringing Mandar to his real house. Pallavi leaves and tells Mandar that she would keep visiting him and to no worry as they are his real family members. Elsewhere, Raghav and Pallavi will confess their love for each other.