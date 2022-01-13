TV TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa again takes a flying start, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains ratings, Imlie witnesses another drop

Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts again. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and more TV shows have maintained their TRP ratings and spot. Check out the ratings of your FAVE TV shows here: