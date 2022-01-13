It's TRP time! Week 1's TRPs are out and it's time to check out how well has your FAVE TV shows have done on the rating chart. Anupamaa has been ruling the roost and it has continued to do so even now. Yes, rejoice MaAn fans. has maintained the TRPs and its position on the TOP 5 TRP chart. Bigg Boss 15's TRPs have slightly increased as compared to the previous week. It would be because the new guests had joined on stage. and 's 2 has maintained the TRPs of 0.6 million viewership. The Show has been keeping the audience entertained and this week it has got about 1.8 million viewership impressions. Let's find out which TV shows have made it in the TOP 5: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans divided over Dr. Abhimanyu and Akshara elopement news; say, 'We want grand wedding please' — read tweets

Anupamaa

, , and starrer TV show Anupamaa has yet again grabbed first place on the TRP list. The show has been focussing on Mukku and somewhat on Anuj and Anupamaa's love story. The growing bond between Anupamaa and Anuj has kept the audience hooked the audience. Compared to last week's 4.1, this week Anupamaa has grabbed 4.2 million viewership impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has maintained the TRPs and the position as well. Sai and Virat's differences have been increasing due to Shruti. A lot has been said about the show. Fans had been demanding a love confession for the while but as we reported, there's still time for that. With 3.1 million viewership impressions, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot on the TRP charts again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Imlie

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gaining a lot of popularity online. Abhimanyu and Akshara's chemistry is being loved all across. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained the TRPs and the TRP spot. With 2.9 million viewership impressions, Yeh Rishta has yet again placed 3rd. This time Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh and Fahmaan Khan has slipped to the third spot again. Last week, Imlie had 3.1 million viewership impressions. This week it has registered 2.9 million viewership impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein has maintained its 4th spot on the TRP list. The recent drama between Roohi, Rudraksh has won the hearts of the audience. Just like last week, Yeh Hai Chahatein has registered 2.8 million viewership impressions.

Udaariyaan/

, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and starrer Udaariyaan who was once in the TOP 3 has been getting fifth place on the TRP chart. The recent changes in the track have not impressed the fans that much. Udaariyaan has registered 2.5 million viewership impressions. It has tied with ZeeTV's Kumkum Bhagya. Krishna Kaul, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Pooja Bannerjee, and starrer Kumkum Bhagya has also registered 2.5 million viewership impressions.