TV Weekly News Rewind: Shilpa Shetty breaks down on Super Dancer 4, Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal gifts winner Pawandeep Rajan Audi Q7 and more

registered her return to Super Dancer Chapter 4 while Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan kept ruling the headlines. Read on.

Shilpa Shetty has a break down on Super Dancer 4 sets

As Shilpa Shetty marked her return as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, she was in tears as she received a very warm welcome from all. She could not hold back her tears and everybody came to console her. After the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa has sort of taken a break from Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Arunita Kanjilal and others gift expensive things to winner Pawandeep Rajan

As Indian Idol 12 came to an end, winner Pawandeep Rajan received many gifts from his co-contestants. His alleged love connection, Arunita Kanjilal reportedly gifted him an Audi Q7 worth Rs. 69.27 lakhs.

Sidharth Shukla came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill

Recently, as a war broke out between fan clubs, Sidharth Shukla came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill. When he was blamed of paying a blind eye towards his fans who had been slamming Shehnaaz, he wrote, "Well first check if I have or I haven’t …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don’t teach me … teach your friends thank you."

Rithvik Dhanajani opens on his break up with

In a recent interview, Rithvik broke his silence over his break up with Asha Negi. On By Invite Only season 2, he said, “First thing first, I'd like to say definitely stand by it. I think I don't have to explain anything to anyone. I think it's been one the best things that have ever happened to me those 9-10 years of my life. It really made me who I am. She really really helped me become so much better of a human being.”

Kishwer Merchant delivers baby boy

Taking to her Instagram account, Kishwer announced that she has delivered a baby boy. She wrote, "27.08.21 ❤️ Welcome BABY RAI !!! Its a boy ?? #SukishKaBaby". In the picture, we see Kishwer and holding their little bundle of joy.