It's time to know what made news in the TV industry today. From new plans in career to shocking incidents in the reality TV shows and more, a lot happened in the TV world today.

Tejasswi hints are her feelings for Karan

In the latest promo shared by the channel on their social media handle, we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra talking about their dating life. Tejasswi discusses the age of the woman he should date. When Karan says that he should date someone who is 10-12 years younger, Tejasswi blushes while saying that he needs her.

Check out the promo here: Bigg Boss 15: 'You need me,' Is Tejasswi Prakash trying to confess her feeling for Karan Kundrra? – TejRan fans, watch this video

Karan Kundrra rushes to Tejasswi's aid

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Tejasswi Prakash needing medical aid as a task will go wrong in the game. It will so happen the Afsana Khan will use the powder that Tejasswi brought on the latter. It will go into Tejasswi's mouth and she would start coughing badly and will require medical assistance. Karan will lift her in his arms and rush for the medical aid.

Check out the promo here: Bigg Boss 15 captaincy task goes wrong: Karan Kundrra picks Tejasswi Prakash up in his arms and rushes to the medical room; housemates get worried

Anupamaa's new twist

In the upcoming episodes of , , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see the Anupamaa and Anuj talking about marriage. Anupamaa will ask about Anuj being single despite being so successful and handsome. Anuj will question her about getting married again in return. Will Anuj and Anupamaa come closer?

Check out the spoiler alert here: Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anuj and Anupamaa to finally talk about marriage?

Mohsin Khan's future plans

fans are pretty upset that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have left the show. Mohsin Khan played Kartik Goenka for about 6 years on the show. Kartik was a very popular character on Indian television. It was stated that Mohsin did not want to play the role of an elder father on the show and hence he quit. However, it's just a conjecture. A lot of people (fans) have been wondering what's next for Mohsin. Well, sources tell us that he is looking for different genres of shows.

Check out the story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What next for Mohsin Khan after quitting the show as Kartik? [Exclusive]

Urfi's new boyfriend

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed took to her gram and shared a video in which she introduced her new boyfriend to the world. Urfi, who had been grabbing headlines for her risque fashion statements dropped a quirky video this time too.

Check out the video here: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed introduces her 'boyfriend', shares a kiss in video – watch

Donal Bisht on Karan's comment

Donal Bisht was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 last week on the voting majority. She recently opened up on the comment that Karan Kundrra passed while flirting with her. Karan had said "Kamar Nahi Dikh Rahi Hai" when flirting with Donal. She had a strong reaction to the same.

Check it out here: Bigg Boss 15: 'Woh ladkiyon mein yehi dekhte honge,' Donal Bisht REACTS to Karan Kundrra's 'Kamar nahi dikh rahi' comment