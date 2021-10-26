Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra rushes to Tejasswi Prakash's aid after task goes wrong, Mohsin Khan's future plan, Anuj to confront Anupamaa about marriage and more

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Mohsin Khan, Anupamaa and more: From new plans in career to shocking incidents in the reality TV shows and more, a lot happened in the TV world today.