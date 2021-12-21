Angad Maan aka Karam V Grover is soon going to make his exit from Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's TV show Udaariyaan. The romance family drama TV show features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya in the lead. Karan V Grover's track as Angad Maan is soon going to come to an end, reports have surfaced. He had entered the show just before Diwali, that is, in October. His entry had definitely brought some interesting twists to Fateh-Tejo and Jasmin's love triangle. And now, Karan V Grover's track in Udaariyaan will soon come to an end. Yep, TejAng shippers are not very happy with the fact. Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING SPOILER: Fateh to care for Tejo after a major accident
In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad finally confessing the truth behind Riya's parent's demise to Tejo. Angad blames himself for killing his brother and sister-in-law. It all happens after he lashes out at Tejo for letting Riya get kidnapped by taking her out without asking anyone. A furious Angad will have a breakdown on seeing Riya. He gets angry at Tejo. The latter retaliates by asking him to share the truth about the mystery behind Riya's parents' demise. Angad reveals that he had recently joined his brother in the business after returning from abroad. His brother and sister-in-law were about to go out and had asked Angad to check the car as the break wasn't working. However, he got busy with some clients and forgot about the car. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Tejo-Angad's cosy scene in precap leads to war between TejAng-FateJo fans on Twitter; Karan V Grover's character called pervert, tharki – view tweets
Angad's brother and his wife get into an accident and die as a result of brake failure. Angad believes that he is to be blamed for his death. Riya's Nani too blames him for the tragedy. He thinks Riya will believe her grandmom and think that Angad is the killer of her parents too. Karan Grover's acting chops have impressed the masses. And they are showering him with all their love. Check it out here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve
Udaariyaan fans who had started shipping Tejo and Angad together are not happy with the news. They don't want Tejo to return to Fateh. However, it seems, the makers and the cast have already shot for a promo of FateJo reunion.
