Angad Maan aka Karam V Grover is soon going to make his exit from and 's TV show Udaariyaan. The romance family drama TV show features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya in the lead. Karan V Grover's track as Angad Maan is soon going to come to an end, reports have surfaced. He had entered the show just before Diwali, that is, in October. His entry had definitely brought some interesting twists to Fateh-Tejo and Jasmin's love triangle. And now, Karan V Grover's track in Udaariyaan will soon come to an end. Yep, TejAng shippers are not very happy with the fact. Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING SPOILER: Fateh to care for Tejo after a major accident

In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad finally confessing the truth behind Riya's parent's demise to Tejo. Angad blames himself for killing his brother and sister-in-law. It all happens after he lashes out at Tejo for letting Riya get kidnapped by taking her out without asking anyone. A furious Angad will have a breakdown on seeing Riya. He gets angry at Tejo. The latter retaliates by asking him to share the truth about the mystery behind Riya's parents' demise. Angad reveals that he had recently joined his brother in the business after returning from abroad. His brother and sister-in-law were about to go out and had asked Angad to check the car as the break wasn't working. However, he got busy with some clients and forgot about the car. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Tejo-Angad's cosy scene in precap leads to war between TejAng-FateJo fans on Twitter; Karan V Grover's character called pervert, tharki – view tweets

Angad's brother and his wife get into an accident and die as a result of brake failure. Angad believes that he is to be blamed for his death. Riya's Nani too blames him for the tragedy. He thinks Riya will believe her grandmom and think that Angad is the killer of her parents too. 's acting chops have impressed the masses. And they are showering him with all their love. Check it out here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve

Wow another epi and kvg rocked it yet again with his powerful acting ??ur acting is reason why here some immature ppl feel insecure and jealous of u..u r centre of attraction and charm in show?

P.S loved TejAng emotional bond scene #Udaariyaan #KaranVGrover — Sabreen (@Sab_august) December 20, 2021

KVG was outstanding in todays episode?? The way today he showed different shades of #AngadMaan is phenomenal? Today he stole the episode ... Luved the every bit of Angad's scene❤️?@karanvgrover22 u r definitely rocking as Angad❤️??#KaranVGrover #Udaariyaan — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 20, 2021

SOMETIMES THE PRETTIEST SMILE HIDES THE DEEPEST SCARS? Since day 1, we all saw a happy and jolly #AngadMaan but today we witnessed a new layer of him ..His pain & guilt?? Angad's face expressions, voice, eyes, dialogues showing his vulnerabilty so perfectly?#KaranVGrover pic.twitter.com/MSMeQr41Lq — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 20, 2021

His outburst? This was not his anger for Tejo ...This was his fear and guilt which he was holding since long?#KaranVGrover #AngadMaan#Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/8PYo1eDwXO — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 20, 2021

This scene has all my hearts?❤️ KVG's expressions and voice modulation was so perfect in this scene ... He luvs Riya so much?❤️#KaranVGrover #AngadMaan #Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/L6ggPcnUcA — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 20, 2021

No dialogue is needed when KVG is onscreen ... He can act through his eyes and u can feel it?? The fear of losing Riya was quite evident on his face ... His expressions were clearly depicting what he was going through??#KaranVGrover #AngadMaan#Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/Q5QrcUKZGe — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 20, 2021

KVG - Karan VERSATILE Grover Today for one more time, KVG proved his acting versatility ...The way he portrayed fear, helplessness, guilt, pain, emotions of #AngadMaan is just outstanding? He nailed each and every bit of todays scene??#KaranVGrover #Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/smeHRkXo6c — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 20, 2021

Exactly #KaranVGrover Stole the whole limelight of #Udaariyaan.

Even he had lesser dialogues and screen space the outshone everyone ?#TejAng #AngadMaan https://t.co/wO0Wa0WrG1 — Fierce_Damsel (@Fierce_Damsel) December 20, 2021

You are amazing @karanvgrover22

Please don't leave #udaariyaan

Abhi abhi toh mile ho

Abhi naa karo chhootne ki baat

Abhi abhi toh pasand aaye ho

Abhi na karo chale jane ki baath ?????#tejang #KaranVGrover https://t.co/1LoCXLmcBA — Lachi (@Lachi475404355) December 20, 2021

Sad 2 know #KaranVGrover is leaving #Udariyaan n TejAng has no future

At the end ITV rarely change Original ship so in right time i left ,cos jeyada attachment se dukh hota

wish u all the best KVG,hope u will b back soon with new show

congo #FateJo fan too 2 get their ship intact — Opsora (@Being_romeli) December 20, 2021

This not fair sarvi @sargun_mehta @_ravidubey and @ColorsTV

You take out #angaadmaan precious gem from us for lucca?

I saw #udaariyaan back in the entry of @karanvgrover22 ?

So I left ✈️️when #karanvgrover left good luck to you ?#tejang https://t.co/maJUlb9cNV — Akansha sharma (@Akansha58417211) December 20, 2021

#KaranVGrover was phenomenal in todays episode ...The way he portrayed the fear and helplessness in todays scene was outstanding?? His expressions were too perfect ...He nailed it?#AngadMaan #Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/LanrXJDUoJ — Sadaf (@SparklingSoul__) December 19, 2021

Udaariyaan fans who had started shipping Tejo and Angad together are not happy with the news. They don't want Tejo to return to Fateh. However, it seems, the makers and the cast have already shot for a promo of FateJo reunion.