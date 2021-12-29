Udaariyaan is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It features Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya in the lead. Just before Diwali, Karan Grover entered the show as Angad Maan. The TRP became better after his entry. Fans started shipping Tejo with Angad and started using Hashtag TejAng to show them their support. However, now, the show has taken a drastic change. In the recent past episodes of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad helping Tejo as she dealt with her pain of separation from Fateh. Now, Angad has fallen in love with Tejo. Fans have seen Angad' jolly character initially. However, of late, fans are getting to see a possessive side of Angad. And now, in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will be seeing Angad getting into a major accident. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, and more POPULAR TV shows that left fans disappointed
In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Tejo wanting to go home to Moga because Khushbeer is ill. Tejo insists on going home while Riya wants to go to Mela with her and her Poppins, Angad. Later, we see Angad being apprehensive because he feels Fateh will follow her to Moga and the whole family will try to get Fateh and Tejo together. And out of the blue now, Angad's character will get into a major road accident. He will be hit by a moving car. Angad will be all alone and bleed profusely. It is truly shocking for all the fans. Also Read - Udaariyaan: 'New Year bhi aagaya,' DESPERATE FateJo fans lament while waiting for Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary's reunion – view tweets
The upcoming twists have shocked the fans to the core. A lot of fans have said that they have stopped watching the show because of the recent twists. They are lashing out at the makers, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, for the bizarre twists they have brought in the shows in the last few days. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Udaariyaan: Fans lash out at makers for reducing Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's character to a psycho – view tweets
Elsewhere, a new promo is out wherein Tejo will finally come face-to-face with Fateh.
