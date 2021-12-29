Udaariyaan is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It features , Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya in the lead. Just before Diwali, entered the show as Angad Maan. The TRP became better after his entry. Fans started shipping Tejo with Angad and started using Hashtag TejAng to show them their support. However, now, the show has taken a drastic change. In the recent past episodes of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad helping Tejo as she dealt with her pain of separation from Fateh. Now, Angad has fallen in love with Tejo. Fans have seen Angad' jolly character initially. However, of late, fans are getting to see a possessive side of Angad. And now, in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will be seeing Angad getting into a major accident. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, and more POPULAR TV shows that left fans disappointed

In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Tejo wanting to go home to Moga because Khushbeer is ill. Tejo insists on going home while Riya wants to go to Mela with her and her Poppins, Angad. Later, we see Angad being apprehensive because he feels Fateh will follow her to Moga and the whole family will try to get Fateh and Tejo together. And out of the blue now, Angad's character will get into a major road accident. He will be hit by a moving car. Angad will be all alone and bleed profusely. It is truly shocking for all the fans. Also Read - Udaariyaan: 'New Year bhi aagaya,' DESPERATE FateJo fans lament while waiting for Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary's reunion – view tweets

The upcoming twists have shocked the fans to the core. A lot of fans have said that they have stopped watching the show because of the recent twists. They are lashing out at the makers, and , for the bizarre twists they have brought in the shows in the last few days. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Udaariyaan: Fans lash out at makers for reducing Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's character to a psycho – view tweets

#AngadMaan ka physco lover mode dekhke thoda weird laga hoga but all he want #Tejo to be happy and this can't happen if fateh is there. So he want Tejo's happiness and want her to stay with her. #TejAng #Udaariyan

Precap: Angad ka accident,hope he is fine — DDS (@DDS836120981) December 28, 2021

Same here friend!

Two in negative and just one in positive note is what we think of this shit show by the end of this year...

#udaariyaan #angadmaan https://t.co/mkrLm3b8MU — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 28, 2021

Angad is only adorable n best character of this crap show..making him negative will do more damage to their fav fattu fact is angad outshined him since he came in show he got all limelight..audience loving Angad n rejected 2 rupees redemption of cheater #Udaariyaan #AngadMaan — Sabreen (@Sab_august) December 27, 2021

Fattu ko aur kitna whitewash karege ye makers.#angadmaan jaise happy, diamond Heart person ko villain bana rahe hai taki hum faltu fattu ko maaf kar de. Aisa kabhi nahi hoga fattu ab hum se accept nahi hoga.angad ke sath hi maine vi es shit show se exit kar Lena hai. #uddariyan — Harpreet Kaur (@harpeeet1116) December 27, 2021

For me show has already ended.... And I shall remember Udaariyaan ever only for #Tejang??.... and character like #Angadmaan..... — S. S (@SurbhiS4841) December 28, 2021

Omg! You watching so many tv serials...

How did you survive and surviving still? I can't survive this one #udaariyaan shit and i m already on my ICU bed with sisters and doctors dancing around me to save my life...#AngadMaan https://t.co/nFM4elDrVK — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 28, 2021

Wow. So well said. This is so true and this the same reason why so many of us started watching #Udaariyaan after #AngadMaan entry. KVG is so good yaar. He is awesome and what to say about Angad he is a gem. — gayu.r92 (@GayuR92) December 28, 2021

Is show me cheating normalize kar di next show me kya normalize hone wala h @sargun_mehta

How much you ruined #AngadMaan

I don't care but ab fa ke liye wo purani feeling wapis a hi nhi skti

Once a cheater always a cheater#TejAng#Udaariyaan — शालिनी ? (@SweetestGirl022) December 28, 2021

Thought it was beautiful @sargun_mehta using her favourite song the beautiful Janam from #qismat2 on a #TejAng scene..

But those horrible fa-Tejo flashbacks ruined the purity of that scene! So upset for my #AngadMaan... how could you’ll do this? @_ravidubey @ColorsTV #Udaariyaan — Tejo_TejAng_Fan (@tejang_fan) December 28, 2021

To everyone disappointed with #Udaariyaan.. rather leave that toxicity completely.. they have ruined our beloved #AngadMaan & #Tejo & don’t deserve us! Instead give #ThodaSaBaadalThodaSaPaani on @ColorsTV a watch instead!

You will root for the pure beautiful love story of #AnJol — Tejo_TejAng_Fan (@tejang_fan) December 28, 2021

Done with disgusting #Udaariyaan!

To whitewash cheater Fateh,they have ruined our beloved #AngadMaan & #Tejo!

Only a matter of time before everyone’s fed up & leaves this toxic show which normalises cheating & disrespect to women!

My #TejAng ?@sargun_mehta @_ravidubey @ColorsTV — Tejo_TejAng_Fan (@tejang_fan) December 28, 2021

Don't hope Any changes from hopeless Tejo...

Dekha nai pehle kya hua tha...

Wo kuch pinjraa-kaid-azaad-parinda wala phuss sa scene se kaisa mazak udaya khud apney ka hi ????#udaariyaan #AngadMaan https://t.co/jtjDnTTNfu — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 28, 2021

Elsewhere, a new promo is out wherein Tejo will finally come face-to-face with Fateh.