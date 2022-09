Udaariyaan, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, has quite a fan following online. The show stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya in the lead. Udaariyaan was a love triangle between Jasmin, Fateh and Tejo. While Fateh initially loved Jasmin, he later fell in love with Tejo. Fans started shipping Fateh with Tejo and thus formed Fatejo, one of the most popular and viral hashtags of a TV couple. And now, the show is taking a generation leap before which Fateh and Tejo will die. The last scene of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was shared on Instagram and fans have turned quite emotional. Also Read - Anupamaa- Toshu, Vanraj, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Virat and more: Meet the most hated husbands of Top TV shows

Fatejo's last scene in Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan starring Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will soon take a big leap. The makers have decided to kill both Fateh and Tejo. Fatejo's death scene has been shared on the Instagram handle of the channel. It features Tejo (Priyanka) and Fateh (Ankit) fatally injured after a car accident. While Tejo is thrown off away from the car, Fateh struggles to get out of the car. He reaches out to Tejo who too, tries reaching out to him. Fateh and Tejo hold each other in their final moments and recall promising each other about being together even after death. Check out the Udaariyaan promo here:

Udaariyaan: Fatejo fans are emotional

Upon watching the Udaariyaan promo of the upcoming episode, fans of the show, especially Fatejo shippers, have turned quite emotional. The scene is quite gory as both actors, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are shown fatally wounded. Fateh and Tejo's longing for each other in the scene seems very painful for their fans. They are quite heartbroken with the same. Check out their reactions here:

Priyanka and Ankit on quitting Udaariyaan

Recently, in an interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared that she has been watching the promo of Udaariyaan again and again. And the feeling of not going to be a part of the show anymore is sinking in. Priyanka said that while she understands it's part and parcel of an actor's life, it's an emotional feeling. On the other hand, Fateh aka Ankit shared that he (Fateh) was a complete character as he had all 9 emotions that human beings feel. However, he is ready to move on as it's the journey of life. Ankit said that he feels lucky to play Fateh.