It looks like another big-fat shaadi of a TV couple is on its way. Recently Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Rajasthan. Divya Agarwal got married to Apurva Padgaonkar in February. Now, there are reports suggesting that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are set to tie the knot this year. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been a favourite on-screen couple of fans since their Udaariyaan serial days. Their chemistry made fans go uff. Later, they made a joint entry in Bigg Boss 16 and were always together. As per latest reports, Priyanka and Ankit have decided to take the plunge and settle in matrimony.

When is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's wedding happening?

As per a report in Times Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are looking forward to marry this year but it won't happen for the next eight months. It is expected that their wedding festivities will kick-off in November or December. While these rumours have got all the PriyAnkit fans excited, there is no confirmation as yet. Neither Priyanka nor Ankit have commented on the same and confirmed the reports.

When Ankit Gupta denied wedding rumours

When in Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka and Ankit maintained that they are just good friends even though their chemistry said otherwise. Back in June 2023, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta attended an awards function where latter had commented on wedding rumours. He said, "Main to humesha yahi bolta hu ki hum dono aapko aise ache nhi lagte? Kitne khush rehte hain. Kya shaadi shaadi? (I always say this, don’t we look good like this to you? How happy we are, what marriage)." But since Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Ankit have remained inseparable. Even at the party held by Bigg Boss 17 runner up Abhishek Kumar, Priyanka and Ankit made joint entry, holding hands. Well, like PriyAnkit fans, we are always waiting for the day when these two shed 'We are just friends' tag and become Mr and Mrs.

Here's a sweet video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Workwise, Ankit Gupta was last seen in Junooniyatt. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, on the other hand, is looking forward to making her OTT debut.