and 's Udaariyaan is going to feature Fateh and Tejo's love track now. After months of separation, the misunderstandings and differences between Fateh and Tejo have come out in open. Tejo now knows that Fateh didn't really marry Jasmin and that he was taking revenge on her all along. However, if you thought this would impress Tejo then you are in the wrong. Tejo lashed out at Fateh as she suffered a lot to bring Fateh and Jasmin together. She doesn't forgive Fateh and even leaves Angad's house in a fit of anger when she learns that Angad hid Fateh's secret from her too. Fateh seems to have completed his repentance. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh and Tejo meeting their families. Fateh and Tejo reveal everything to their families. And now, Fateh is the intent of getting Tejo's forgiveness and love. Also Read - Udaariyaan: FateJo fans demand new montage as Fateh and Tejo's lovestory kickstarts – view tweets

The makers dropped an exciting precap of Udaariyaan recently. In it, we saw Tejo returning to her college. She gets a very warm welcome and a huge shock. The committee/head of the college tells her that they have appointed a new sports coach for the students. And guess who it is? None other than our hero Fateh. Tejo got flowers from the students and even the staff. But wait till the biggest surprise, Fateh gets her a whole bouquet. Fateh has begun his plan to get forgiveness from Tejo. And this is her first step. Check out the promo here: Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING spoiler: Angad Maan's obsession with Tejo peaks; SLAPS her as she tries to leave [VIDEO]

Seeing this recap, fans of Fateh and Tejo are super happy with the precap. For months now, Fatejo shippers had been looking forward to Fateh and Tejo's romance track. And finally, it is here. While Fateh is the sports coach, Tejo is a college professor. And Fatejo shippers are looking forward to their 'college romance' on the show. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Jasmin tries to join hands with Angad to separate Fateh and Tejo. Udaariyaan stars , Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya in the lead.