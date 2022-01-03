Udaariyaan: FateJo fans demand new montage as Fateh and Tejo's lovestory kickstarts – view tweets

Udaariyaan has a massive fan following on social media. The story of Udaariyaan is going through a major change and fans, especially FateJo shippers are super happy that finally the love story of their favourite TV jodi – Fath and Tejo – will now commence. Udaariyaan stars , Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead. The and 's show had seen the entry of in the show just before Diwali. He joined the cast of Udaariyaan as Angad Maan. With a lot of changes in the track, that is, Angad turning negative, Fateh revealing the truth to Tejo and Jasmin still being stuck on revenge, fans are expecting Fateh and Tejo's love story to start now. And hence, they have demanded a change in the montage of the show. Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING spoiler: Angad Maan's obsession with Tejo peaks; SLAPS her as she tries to leave [VIDEO]

The current montage of Udaariyaan features Fateh leaving Jasmin while Tejo and Angad in a happier space. With Fateh deciding to make himself capable of Tejo's love, fans have demanded a new montage for the beginning of FaTejo's love story. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings

#FaTejo

We want new MontageRaising handsGrowing heart#FaTejo are back to moga now give us their couple montage no need to include Jasmin or angad in

between Sleepy face@sargun_mehta

@ColorsTV

@dreamiyata

#Udaariyaan — Theonikabarkat (@theonikabarkat) January 3, 2022

We want only #fatejo related montage now ! #udaariyaan — Fatejo my Love ?? (@RevatiBiswas) January 3, 2022

Yessss much needed new amazing montage which highlights fatejo in centre n angad jasmin on thr side..even new promo. #FaTejo #Udaariyaan — iMpreetyGirl (@PGala13) January 3, 2022

In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh revealing his and Jasmin's marriage truth to Tejo. The latter slams him saying what did he expect, her to hug him and praise him. She also gets a rude shock when Fateh says that Angad knew about their truth. Angad doesn't want Tejo to reunite with Fateh as he loves her. In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see Angad warning Fateh to not do anything like that. Elsewhere, Jasmin is still stuck in revenge mode. She burns Tejo and Fateh's photo frame in anger due to the same. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Angad Maan to have a MAJOR accident; fans express disappointment with current track – view tweets

While FaTejo fans are happy, TejAng shippers are disheartened. Some have even stopped watching the show. They are shocked at the change in behaviour of Angad in the show.