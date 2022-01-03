Udaariyaan: FateJo fans demand new montage as Fateh and Tejo's lovestory kickstarts – view tweets

Udaariyaan: Fateh (Ankit Gupta) has decided to make himself worthy of Tejo's (Priyanka Choudhary) love. And hence, FaTejo fans have demanded a change in the montage (title poster) of Udaariyaan. Check out their tweets below: