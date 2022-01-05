Udaariyaan: 'FATEJO IS BACK' fans are in love with Fateh and Tejo's rainy romance sequence – view tweets

Fatejo fans are loving the new twists in Udaariyaan. The makers, and have introduced the love track of Tejo aka Priyanka Choudhary and Fateh aka . And recently, Fateh and Tejo featured in a rainy romance sequence. Fatejo shippers are on cloud nine as, finally, the love story they had been waiting for has commenced. Earlier in Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh dumping Jasmin to take revenge. He realises that he is truly in love with Tejo and hence seeks redemption by punishing himself for his sins by staying away from Tejo and his family. However, he recently learned that Tejo and Angad's engagement was fake and that she loves him. And so, the lover boy in Fateh has set out to seek forgiveness and love. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Fateh joins Tejo's college; FaTejo fans get excited for their 'college romance'

Coming to the rain sequence, it was a 'bemausam baarish'. Tejo was standing and shivering at a stall in the pouring rain. Fateh who was in his car also joins. They share a romantic eye lock moment. Seeing Tejo shivering in the cold and downpouring rain, Fateh offers her his jacket. And now, fans are rejoicing that FateJo romance is back. The two have been separated due to Jasmin's evil plot and later Angad. However, now with Fateh hell-bent on getting Tejo's forgiveness, they are loving the mushy scenes that the makers have planned. While a lot of FateJo fans loved the scene, there were a few who did call for logic in the scene.

On the other hand, Angad aka Karan Grover has grown possessive about Tejo. He too has fallen in love and believes that if Tejo goes back to Fateh. He will hurt her again. However, it seems to be his fear of losing Tejo getting the best of him. On the other, Jasmin aka Isha Malviya wants to join hands with Angad to separate FateJo.