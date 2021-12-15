Udaariyaan 5 major twists: Tejo-Fateh-Jasmin face-off, Truth behind Angad's mysterious past and more

Udaariyaan Latest Alert 15 December 2021: and 's TV popular show Udaariyaan has been keeping the audience hooked with the latest track. The Colors TV show is one of the most popular TV shows with a 3.1 TRP ratings. It grabbed second place in the TRP list for the first time ever since it began airing. Udaariyaan stars , Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead with Karan V Grover being the latest to join the show as a possible love interest in Tejo's life. In the latest episodes of Udaariyaan, we all saw that Fateh has been living away from his family after dumping Jasmin at the airport. On the other hand, Tejo and Angad are living in Shimla at the latter's house. Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING Twist: Angad is a killer? Jasmin gets hint about Fateh-Tejo's whereabouts

Now, let's have a dekko at the 5 MAJOR SPOILERS to look forward to in Udaariyaan: Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Jasmin hires a spy to find Angad, Fateh and Tejo; a MAJOR face-off on its way

Fateh-Tejo face-off

Tejo is unaware of the fact that Fateh has dumped Jasmin. She believes that he is enjoying his life with Jasmin in Canada like the rest of her family members. That being said, Tejo still misses Fateh and feels his presence around, especially ever since they have arrived in Gurdaspur. Fateh, on the other hand, has seen Tejo happy with Angad. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see him getting devastated on seeing Tejo and Angad perform at Mr Sharma's daughter's engagement party. He will break down on seeing her laugh and dance with Angad. Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Will Tejo come face-to-face with Fateh in Gurdaspur and learn about his revenge on Jasmin?

Jasmin-Fateh-Tejo face-off

Jasmin will make her way to the engagement party as well. She has her ways to make things happen and seems like she would reach the party to take her revenge on Fateh and Tejo. Jasmin has already learned the fact that Angad is in Gurdaspur. She will deduce that Fateh and Tejo have to be with him as well. Jasmin is hell-bent on revenge and she is likely to create a ruckus at the party as well.

Truth behind Angad's mysterious past

Angad shares very good relations with Mr Sharma. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Riya's Nani accusing him to be a murderer. Since Sharma is close to him, maybe he will be the one to reveal the past to Tejo, to help Angad unburden himself. Angad seems to be running away from his past. It's bout time that he stops doing that.

Sandhu/ Virk family realising Fateh's deed

Rupi has been keeping quiet about Jasmin and Fateh's broken marriage as well as Tejo and Angad's fake engagement. It may be too much for him to bear. Since Jasmin is coming back it is likely that she may involve the family members in the revenge, as well, as Rupi had shut the door on her when she had come seeking help. Virk family as it is cannot stand Jasmin. Also, Jasmin knows about Tejo-Angad's fake engagement, hence the latter may get real nasty in her revenge plan and reveal all cards in front of everyone.

Jasmin's to wreak havoc in FateJo's life

Jasmin won't let Fateh and Tejjo live in peace even though they are not with each other. She seems to have a plan in place to ruin their lives already. Jasmin believes that Fateh and Tejo both ruined her plan to go to Canada. Unable to come to terms with reality and blinded by her hatred and jealousy for her sister, Jasmin will take extreme steps to spoil their lives.