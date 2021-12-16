Udaariyaan latest alert, 15 December 2021 episode 241: and 's Udaariyaan has been trying to keep the audience entertained with loads of twists FateJo have been separated and both are in love with each other. However, their misunderstandings and betrayal towards each other are far from getting undone. However, Fateh and Tejo are very close to each other. They are yet to meet but it seems like they will soon come face to face with each other. Let's see what's in store in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan and FateJo. Also Read - TV TRP by Ormax Media: Anupamaa stuck on numero uno spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rating dip while Kumkum Bhagya witnesses a hike

Fateh's dream sequence with Tejo

In tonight's episode of Udaariyaan, we will see Fateh getting a job at Mr Sharma's place as a driver. However, this has only brought him closer to Tejo. Angad is a very good acquaintance of Mr Sharma. Since Angad has some business matters to deal with him which is why he requests Tejo to keep the pretence of being his fiancee as well. Now, Tejo is terribly missing Fateh. To cheer her up, he seeks help from Mr Sharma's wife, Tania. Angad has sought help with a beautiful dress. Fateh is given the responsibility of delivering the outfit to Angad's house. He sees the beautiful dress and imagines Tejo in it. They even have a beautiful dance together. Also Read - Udaariyaan 5 major twists: Tejo-Fateh-Jasmin face-off, Truth behind Angad's mysterious past and more

Jasmin gets to know the whereabouts

Jasmin calls up at Angad's office. She wants to know the location of the Fateh and Tejo. She believes Anagd will lead her to Fateh and Tejo. She gets the hint of the location where Angad will be in the evening. She learns that Angad will be at Jade Hall in Rampur. She believes, after she comes face to face with Angad, she'll figure out how to reach Fateh and Tejo. She plans for a major showdown at the party. Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING Twist: Angad is a killer? Jasmin gets hint about Fateh-Tejo's whereabouts

Rupi lies to Tejo

Tejo is missing Fateh and hence she will call up her father to know more about it. Rupi will lie to her saying that Jasmin had called him up and had given him a house tour. He adds to it by saying that Fateh has even got a job in Canada. Tejo buys the lie at first but upon pondering a little feels that her father lied to her. She knows that Rupi hates Jasmin because of her past deeds and would not see her face.

Fateh gets the taste of his own medicine

Earlier, Fateh had betrayed Tejo by hiding his affair with Jasmin from her. He had gone to his friend's wedding and had tagged with Jasmin as his wife when he was married to Tejo. Tejo was devastated on seeing Fateh proposing Jasmin in front of everyone at the party. And now, seeing Tejo enjoying herself with Angad, Fateh will get the taste of his own medicine.

Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya in the lead. About a month ago, Karan V Grover entered the show as Angad Maan.