In Udaariyaan, we are all set to see an emotional reunion of Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and Fateh (Ankit Gupta). As we know, she has been living with Angad Mann (Karan V Grover) ever since Jasmin (Isha Malviya) and Fateh said they did marry and go to Canada. In the coming days, we will see that there is a riot in the city and Tejo gets trapped. Fateh will make a heroic entry to save the life of Tejo. He will take her to the hospital and save her life on time. Fans of #Fatehjo are thrilled to see this. Check out the promo... Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER: Angad aka Karan V Grover to exit soon; fans hail him for his acting chops in the latest episode
Fans have also started speculating how the story of Fateh and Tejo will move ahead. Angad Mann will thank Fateh for saving the life of Tejo. Many feel that he will be jealous and possessive now, and make sure that #Fatehjo do not meet and come closer. Check out the reactions here... Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING SPOILER: Fateh to care for Tejo after a major accident
The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Udaariyaan is about two sisters, Jasmin (Isha Malviya) and Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) who fall for the same guy, Fateh. The show is seeing huge TRPs because of the high drama and chemistry. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Tejo-Angad's cosy scene in precap leads to war between TejAng-FateJo fans on Twitter; Karan V Grover's character called pervert, tharki – view tweets
