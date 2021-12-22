In Udaariyaan, we are all set to see an emotional reunion of Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and Fateh (Ankit Gupta). As we know, she has been living with Angad Mann (Karan V Grover) ever since Jasmin (Isha Malviya) and Fateh said they did marry and go to Canada. In the coming days, we will see that there is a riot in the city and Tejo gets trapped. Fateh will make a heroic entry to save the life of Tejo. He will take her to the hospital and save her life on time. Fans of #Fatehjo are thrilled to see this. Check out the promo... Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER: Angad aka Karan V Grover to exit soon; fans hail him for his acting chops in the latest episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fans have also started speculating how the story of Fateh and Tejo will move ahead. Angad Mann will thank Fateh for saving the life of Tejo. Many feel that he will be jealous and possessive now, and make sure that #Fatehjo do not meet and come closer. Check out the reactions here... Also Read - Udaariyaan SHOCKING SPOILER: Fateh to care for Tejo after a major accident

i also feel the same wo nai btayega wo tejo ko pasand krta hai or kahi na kahi tejo angad ko bohut acha dost samjhti hai toh ab i feel he will become selfish angad tejo ko nai batyega Angad will hid it for his own motive. #FaTejo #Udaariyaan https://t.co/uUrY7JmU2D — ★?????? ???? ????? ??? ????★ (@LoveTejo) December 22, 2021

Ary mujhe pta hai Angad Negative nai hoga wo elfsih ho sakta hai negative starting se hum same cheez bol rahe hai..... ??? main just aise hi bol rahi ho k wo negtive vibes de raha hai yeh nai bola k wo negative hoga ya negative hai #Udaariyaan #Fatejo — ★?????? ???? ????? ??? ????★ (@LoveTejo) December 22, 2021

These ppl will never accept but tejo will always choose fateh over and over mr tharki ?? i‘m waiting for the day that some really leave when #FaTejo reunion happens #Udaariyaan — ???? (@priyankit_x) December 22, 2021

Let her choose him this time.. She needs to choose him,without you he dnt have life.. #Udaariyaan its your choice #Tejo ..i just wish u choose him ??? koina its okay if u dnt choose him also.. #Fatejo #Priyankit — BeWise (@Bhavya42680806) December 22, 2021

"JAAN TOH MERI BHI BASTI USME"??❤❤

Fateh u made me emotional once again?

The way u were praying for her❤ watching her secretly has my heart❤?

And yes!! Tejo ki jaan bhi Fateh mein hi basti h❤?

He is TEJO KA FATEH❤?#Udaariyaan #FaTejo — Nihu☆ (@NTweets___) December 22, 2021

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Udaariyaan is about two sisters, Jasmin (Isha Malviya) and Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) who fall for the same guy, Fateh. The show is seeing huge TRPs because of the high drama and chemistry. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Tejo-Angad's cosy scene in precap leads to war between TejAng-FateJo fans on Twitter; Karan V Grover's character called pervert, tharki – view tweets