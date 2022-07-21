Udaariyaan: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts on rumours of dating Ankit Gupta?

Udaariyaan is one of the top shows for Colors. The show deals the lives of Fateh (Ankit Gupta), Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and Jasmine (Isha Malviya). The story set in Punjab has kept fans hooked mainly due to the wonderful chemistry between Fateh and Tejo. We know that Tejo has regained her memory and she feels that Fateh is the villain of her life. The jodi of Fateh and Tejo is called #FaTejo by fans. We see them trending quite a bit on social media. If you see the Instagram of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, it is full of reels of Ankit Gupta and her. Their warm camaraderie had made fans wonder if they are dating in real life as well. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Anupama misses Kinjal's doctor's appointment thanks to Chhoti Anu; Barkha and Adhik manipulate Pakhi

In an interview to India Forums, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that Ankit Gupta was just a friend. She described their bond as a warm one. Giving credit to her co-star, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that she is blessed to have someone like Ankit Gupta who always motivates her to deliver her best performance. She said that acting is always about reacting to the person in front of you. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was quoted as saying, "If the co-actor is brilliant, you can react accordingly, which makes a scene phenomenal."

Tackling the dating rumours, she said that she spent most part of her day with Ankit Gupta but that did not mean that they were in love. But she said she is unbothered by the dating gossip, and feels it is a way of fans to show love. She was quoted as saying to India Forums, "Fans linking us up only makes us feel happy and blessed to receive their love for on-screen characters as well as for our off-screen camaraderie."

Udaariyaan is the debut show of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She was a model prior to this show.