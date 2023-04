Udaariyaan is one of the most famous TV shows. It had Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead before the star couple made their way to Bigg Boss 16. The show then underwent a leap and it was taken over by Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Sonakshi Batra were cast as Nehmat, Ekam and Naaz. Well, another star has joined the cast of Udaariyaan. We are talking about the Madhubala star Vivian Dsena. He was last seen in Sirf Tum and now he is marking his return to TV with Udaariyaan. Ravi Dubey shared the new promo to introduce his character. Also Read - Vivian D'Sena takes part in Bahrain's charitable donation in the holy month of Ramadan after opening up about accepting Islam

to play Sartaj in Udaariyaan

to play Sartaj in Udaariyaan

Ravi Dubey and are among the producers of the show and the actor could not hold back his excitement to welcome his 'brother' Vivian Dsena on the show. He shared the promo that introduces Vivian as Sartaj Kawal Singh. He is full of swag as he marks an entry on his superbike. He also has a badass dialogue in which he says that he does not believe in relationships and bonds but only in deals. As shared this video on Instagram, he said that he was on a sabbatical of sorts from social media but he is breaking it only to welcome and share this new video of Udaariyaan introducing Sartaj. It remains to be seen what new dhamaka will Sartaj bring to Udaariyaan. Let's wait and watch.

Check out the Udaariyaan promo starring Vivian Dsena below:

Vivian Dsena last hit headlines when he confirmed that he has embraced fatherhood. He has a four-month-old daughter with wife Nouran Aly. He also revealed that he is now following Islam and finds peace in praying five times a day. To Times of India, he said, "Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest." Recently he also shared pictures wishing his fans Eid Mubarak. For more entertainment news, watch this space.