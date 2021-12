In the coming episode of Udaariyaan, Jasmin (Isha Malviya) will be asked to leave the hotel as she is unable to pay the bills any more. On the other hand, Fateh (Ankit Gupta) also struggles monetarily as he is working as a waiter at a restaurant. There he gets beaten up by some goons. Fateh makes a run to save his life. He sees Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and falls down. On the other hand, Tejo is with Angad and Riya. She tells him that people will raise questions on their relationship as she is an unmarried woman. Angad takes out a ring for her. Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh misses Tejo; Jasmin plans her first move against the latter

In the coming episodes, Jasmin wants to ruin it for Tejo and Fateh. She feels what is Angad Mann (Karan V Grover) decides to get Tejo and Fateh married with some ploy. Fateh has been very sorry after leaving Tejo for Jasmin. But he feels that Tejo is better off with Angad so he does not wish to disturb them. In the mean time, Jasmin feels too cheated and wants revenge from Fateh.