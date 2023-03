Udaariyan has a current track where Nehamat (Twinkle Arora) decides to leave Moga and her village because of her love for Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Harleen (Isha Malvia). She thinks that no one can love Ekam more than Harleen and decides to make a quiet exit from the town. But her plan is flopped by the superior of Ekam who sees her at the police station. He asks her what she is doing? Ekam scolded her, saying that he loves her a lot and can't live without her, so why is she doing this? Finally, Ekam's mother accepts Nehamat and gives them blessings. Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa: Top TV shows second male leads who completely stole the show

In the upcoming episode, we can see Ekam comes to Nehamat's home and ask for a dinner date. Harleen gets ready for Nehamat and gives her a chunri and says, "Jiski amanat thi use mil gai'. The story is going to be very interesting because Ekam and Nehamat are getting married soon." But on the other side, Harleen suffers from a major disease that has not been revealed on the show as yet. It is possible that she has cancer because Harleen said in an earlier episode that she has less time to organise Ekam and Nehamat's wedding. Viewers are eagerly waiting for Ekam and Nehamat wedding and are also worried about Harleen's disease. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dishes out two contrasting looks in one day; fans bestow her with 'Style Icon' title [VIEW TWEETS]

Will Naaz (Sonakshi Batra) again play the game against Harleen and Nehamat? Will Harleen's illness be detected in time? Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta drop new Kuch Itne Haseen poster in wedding look; Priyankit fans say, 'Manifesting it real soon'