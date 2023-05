is back on TV with Udaariyaan. The actor is doing a cameo as Sartaj on the show. We know that the relationship of Ekam and Nehmat has suffered because of various reasons. Sartaj has some issues with his family and finds solace in Nehmat. Earlier, it was said that Vivian Dsena would do the show on Colors but we guess that he chose Udaariyaan. It seems his good friends and approached him. The avatar of the actor as the hot-headed Sartaj is getting a lot of love. He has also fit into the scheme of things. The past few weeks were kind of hard as the actor's personal life was discussed widely. The news of him changing his faith was met with mixed reactions. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam gets candid on her humble background; says, 'We didn't have enough food to eat'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

But Sartaj is being liked by all. His past show Sirf Tum ran solely because of the chemistry between Eisha Singh and him. His fans did not like the writing or dialogues of the show. Vivian Dsena is looking a lot younger in Udaariyaan. The look is reminiscent of Abhay Raichand from Pyar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. Take a look at some of the tweets here... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Nyra Banerjee breaks silence on marriage rumours with Nishant Singh Malkani

#Udaariyaan, 8 May. While #Nehtaj chemistry was sizzling, it was more abt how Sartaj would gel/fit with other characters, which he did well. Particularly the last scene between Ekum-Sartaj. Its imp that all characters look good with each other on-screen & not out of place. — Krushna (@govindagopala) May 9, 2023

We loved the dialogues and chemistry. We look forward to NehTaj every day. I hope we get a chance to see more scene ?? #NehTaj — öz (@thedarkpear) May 9, 2023

The actor who is hailed as one of the superstars of Indian TV had a rather ho-hum outing with Sirf Tum. Fans are liking his chemistry pairing Twinkle Arora a lot. Moreover, the two seem to be promoting the show well. Vivian Dsena is surely back with a bang with Udaariyaan. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill dons the hottest red dress with a risque slit; proves she was born to be a DIVA [View Pics]