Udaariyaan's Angad aka Karan V Grover to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal tomorrow? Here's what we know 

Udaariyaan and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Karan V Grover is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend of 10 years Poppy Jabbal in a close-knit ceremony tomorrow. Check out more details of their hush-hush wedding here: