Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon is all set to once again win audiences' hearts with his portrayal of Sachin in his new show on Star Plus. The first few episodes of the show have already been aired, and the makers have been receiving immense appreciation for the way they have crafted each and every scene. In fact, when the promo itself was released, ardent fans of Kanwar Dhillon were bowled over by his character Sachin. However, there was a certain section of fans who felt that somewhere down the line, Sachin is similar to the actor's previous character, Shiva, from Pandya Store. In an exclusive conversation, Kanwar Dhillon opens up about the comparison between both his characters.

Is Sachin similar to Shiva of Pandya Store? Kanwar Dhillon has an epic response

When the first promo of Udne Ki Aasha was out, viewers knew that they have finally got a fresh show away from all the saas-bahu sagas. It was Kanwar Dhillon's character Sachin who caught audiences' maximum attention. The way Sachin is bold, unbothered, but emotional from the heart, the aforementioned characteristics won people's hearts. While people hailed Sachin's character, few also felt that Sachin reminded them of Shiva from Pandya Store. For those unaware, Pandya Store was Kanwar's previous show on the same channel for which he received many accolades.

Speaking about the constant comparison between the characters by a section of fans, Kanwar said, 'Shiva and Sachin are poles apart. Unlike Shiva, Sachin is a Marathi guy. Even the accent of both the characters is so different, their stories are poles apart. The thing is, for example when an actor does a negative role and it becomes immensely popular, with the next negative role, no matter how much he experiments, people still remember his previous role. I think with my characters, it's the same thing. People will take some time, but they will certainly see the difference between Sachin and Shiva.'

Udne Ki Aasha replaced Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankharee Si. Apart from Kanwar, the show also stars Neha Harsora in the lead role.