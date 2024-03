Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming new show. The first few episodes have already been aired, and viewers are loving the show already for its interesting storyline and fresh character arcs. While the show is generating a positive response, off-screen too, the actors' personal lives are making buzz. It's a known fact that Kanwar Dhillon is in a steady relationship with Pandya Store co-star Alice Kaushik. However, did you know that even Neha Harsora, who essays the character of Sailee in Udne Ki Aasha, may be dating her fitness coach Hirav Mehta? Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Before Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon was supposed to be a part of THIS TV serial; 'Things changed last minute'

The Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer Udne Ki Aasha has been given a thumbs up by the audience. Viewers are loving the actors' on-screen chemistry and the interesting storyline. However, do you know that just like Kanwar, Neha too is dating in real life? One look at Neha's Instagram stories and you can see how she has posted a number of candid pictures with her fitness coach Hirav Mehta. With heart and blush emoticons and captions such as 'favourite person' and 'happy one year together,' to celebrating festivals like Diwali and Christmas together, rumours are rife that Neha is indeed dating fitness coach Hirav Mehta. Check out the candid pictures below. Also Read - Ayesha Singh to reprise her role as Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS show but there's a catch [Watch]

While there is no official confirmation from Neha or Hirav's side on their relationship status, if pictures can speak a thousand words, the above images certainly speak volumes about the special bond they share.

Talking about Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon plays the role of Sachin, and Neha Harsora portrays the character of Sailee. Sailee has big dreams of being a successful businesswoman, while Sachin is known to be a laid-back man who is least focused and lazy about achieving or having dreams. What will happen when their two extremely different worlds collide with each other is what Udne Ki Aasha is all about.