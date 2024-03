Udne Ki Aasha, the new television show starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, will premiere on March 12, 2024, replacing Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The promo has already been released and has received positive responses. Prior to Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon worked in Pandya Store, where his pairing with now-girlfriend Alice Kaushik was liked by all. Famously known as Ishvi, their fans still adore them and often request to see them together on screen again. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Kanwar Dhillon reacts to whether his and Alice Kaushik's fans will accept his and Neha's on-screen pairing wholeheartedly. Also Read - Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon REACTS on replacing Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si; says 'The responsibility is there but...' [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Elvish Yadav's ex-girlfriend Kirti Mehra participating in the Salman Khan show?

Kanwar Dhillon on his and Alice Kaushik's fans accepting his pairing with Neha Harsora

Whenever an actor who already had a hit pairing in his previous show comes with a new show and a new co-star, fans often react negatively. Sometimes, actors have to face negative criticism and harsh trolling. However, Kanwar Dhillon is confident about his and Alice's fandoms, knowing that they are mature enough to understand these things. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Aishwarya Sharma confirm her participation with this big hint?

Trending Now

Kanwar said, "The good thing is, Alice and I are still together. So, I don't think fans would be insecure, as they can still see our pictures and videos together on social media. Also, I believe fans have become more mature when it comes to seeing their favourite actor with another one, as they know that's how it works."

Here's a video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

He further added, "Today I am doing a new show, tomorrow Alice will do a new show with another actor, so these things are going to happen. But eventually, fans adapt, and they often end up liking the new pair once the show is on air. In fact, there has been no backlash since the promo of Udne Ki Asha has been released. In fact, people are loving me and Neha together.''