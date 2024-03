Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon is all set to win the audience's hearts with his new show, where he will be essaying the role of Sachin. Udne Ki Aasha, which also stars Neha Harosara, will replace Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In an exclusive conversation, we asked Kanwar about if he feels any type of pressure as his show will be replacing Mohit Malik's show and how, as an actor, he views the short span of TV shows in today's time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Elvish Yadav's ex-girlfriend Kirti Mehra participating in the Salman Khan show?

Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon REACTS on replacing Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

We asked Kanwar Dhillon if there's any added pressure as his show is replacing Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Kanwar Dhillon said, ''See, there is no pressure, as that's how television works. A new show comes up only when an old show ends. That is how the process is. This is our nature of work. The pressure is that we are airing at a prime time slot of 9 PM, so to constantly deliver good TRPs and perform well, is something which you can say I feel pressured about. However I am sure Udne Ki Aasha will certainly fetch good trp's.'' Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kanwar Dhillon to be on Salman Khan's show without lady love Alice Kaushik

Speaking about various TV shows going off the air within a short period of time, Kanwar said, ''There are a few shows that have been extremely lucky with their content. For example, Anupamaa - from the start till now, the show has successfully established its connection with the audience. Another example has been Pandya Store, although some tracks may work while some may not, but the connection with its audience has always been there. The story was focused on almost every character. Pandya Store was like the Hum Saath Saath Hain of television.

He further added, ''Unfortunately, you don't find such shows in today's time where the connection with the audience is strong. TV audiences on a large scale have always enjoyed saas-bahu sagas rather than other content. Thankfully, post-COVID, audiences are now accepting shows with different concepts and have become a bit reluctant with the same saas-bahu drama. The typical shows are getting rejected. Eventually, I believe TV will move into finite series if they want to up their quality game. With Udne Ki Aasha, the good thing is that it's not a typical story. The characters are good. It has a lot of scope to connect with the audience.''

Udne Ki Aasha will premiere from 12th March 2024 on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday.