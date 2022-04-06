Umar Riaz comes to Rashami Desai’s defence after his fans slam her for talking about his personal life

Umar Riaz has a crazy fan following and its power has been witnessed time and again. Umar Riaz' fans who adored Rashami Desai and his friendship have been slamming the actress for talking about his personal life in public. In one of the interactions, Rashami reportedly confirmed of Umar dating someone and said, "Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same." Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more: Rare, unseen childhood pics of top South stars will make you go aww
This revelation by Rashami has left Umar Riaz's fans fuming and they have been slamming her. Rashami accused Umar's fans of harassment and she has complained to the cyber cell. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Umar Riaz comes to Rashami Desai's defense after fans troll her, Bharti Singh shares vlog on labour pain and more
While amid this fiasco Umar has finally tweeted in support of Rashami and requested his fans and Rashami's fans to stop spreading negativity. He took to his Twitter and wrote, " Guys everyone needs to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred", and tagged his and Rashami's fan clubs.
