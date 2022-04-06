Umar Riaz comes to Rashami Desai’s defence after his fans slam her for talking about his personal life

Umar Riaz has a crazy fan following and its power has been witnessed time and again. Umar Riaz' fans who adored and his friendship have been slamming the actress for talking about his personal life in public. In one of the interactions, Rashami reportedly confirmed of Umar dating someone and said, "Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same." Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more: Rare, unseen childhood pics of top South stars will make you go aww

This revelation by Rashami has left Umar Riaz's fans fuming and they have been slamming her. Rashami accused Umar's fans of harassment and she has complained to the cyber cell. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Umar Riaz comes to Rashami Desai's defense after fans troll her, Bharti Singh shares vlog on labour pain and more

She tried but she failed, she tried a lot to be in a relationship with him but he was least interested, toh Rashmi me khud ko dilasa diya hai yeh kehkar -“may be he has someone in life”kyunki agar nahi hota toh mein hoti ? #UmarRiaz WE LOVE UMAR RIAZ — Shifa ?‍⚕️? (@sukoon1999) April 5, 2022

Pehle Umar Ka Name Apne Name K Sath Use Kr K Shipping K Name Se Hype Lo Or Phr Apne PR K Through Blame Game Start Kr K Sympathies Lo... Yahi Rashmi Ki Reality Hai Wo Har Bar Yahi Krti Hai...#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #UmSim — S...? (@Naagin___) April 5, 2022

Who the hell is she to comment on Umar's personal life!

When Umar himself said he is single!!

Like wtf ,is she trying to prove by doing this all?? P.S: Ab aa jayenge sare umar ko blame karne,cheater dhokebaaz bolke abuse krne as expected ?!!#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy — ??????♡ (@Prerna__91) April 5, 2022

Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. ?#umararmy #Rashamians — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

While amid this fiasco Umar has finally tweeted in support of Rashami and requested his fans and Rashami's fans to stop spreading negativity. He took to his Twitter and wrote, " Guys everyone needs to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred", and tagged his and Rashami's fan clubs.