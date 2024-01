Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Break up: Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds broke many hearts when they announced their breakup after dating each other for four years. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana took to their respective social media and announced they were breaking up, with religious differences being the main reason for the split. Now, Asim Raiz's brother, Umar Riaz, has finally reacted to his brother's break up with actress Himanshi Khurana. Umar accepted that the duo had parted ways due to their religious differences and that they had every right to take that decision. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz split: Bigg Boss 13 runner-up confirms he asked her to clarify on the religious difference angle

Umar Riaz reacts on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Break up

Umar Riaz, brother of Asim Raiz, first came into the limelight when he participated in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. He didn't make it to the top 5 but earned popularity through his stint in the controversial reality show. Professionally, Umar Riaz is a doctor who also has a knack for acting. He will be next seen as a host in MTV's reality show D2R – 'Mr. and Mrs. Runway Model'.

In an exclusive conversation with Indian Express, Umar was recently asked about brother Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's break up. Umar said that there is a reason why things happen in life. He stated that people keep coming into your life; if you get married to them, it means they were meant for you. If they part ways, you were not destined to be with them. Umar further stated that people should stop giving the breakup news so much hype as it's not a divorce. Umar mentioned that it's their personal life, and they have every right to decide whether to continue or part ways with their relationship.