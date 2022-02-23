Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz is coming up with a music video of his own called Mera Suffer. The song is dropping on 25th February 2022 and a teaser of the song was released a couple of hours ago. Umar Riaz and Mera Suffer have been trending on Twitter ever since. Mera Suffer is all about Umar's journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. And it will depict all his struggles. Umar Riaz will sing the song himself. Fans are guessing that he will also rap in the song. Mera Suffer has been produced by Roach Killa who has also penned the lyrics with Umar. Talking about the teaser of Mera suffer, it hits you strongly right from the first note. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant provides food to street kids; netizens praise her gesture [Watch Video]

As Mera Suffer teaser begins, We hear Umar saying, "I did it, We did it," in it. He adds in the excitement saying, "Umar ARMY, let's go!" thereby teasing fans. Talking about the visual, we see Umar in a desert riding a swanky car. He jets off in it by the end of the glimpse. Check out the teaser below:

As soon as the teaser dropped, Umar Riaz's BFF Karan Kundrra shared the video on his gram and gave a shout out. Sharing Mera Suffer teaser, Karan wrote, "Let's gooooooo!!!!!! #umararmy #kkundrrasquad." Karan also dropped a comment on Umar's post saying, "YouTube hang karaaa deinge laundeyyyyy #umararmy #kkundrrasquad." Check out the snapshots of the same below:

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz have been best friends since Bigg Boss 15. Karan also spent time catching up with Umar after Bigg Boss 15. Their bond is heavily admired by their fans who ship them as UmRan together. Anyway, here's how Umar Riaz's fans have reacted to the teaser:

That opening line-"I did it,we did it"!!.It just gives goosebumps & so nostalgic.? This track is going to be legit dope!!.Plz shower ur love on @realumarriaz's YouTube channel. Link ?https://t.co/b75M8jowuf#UmarArmy #MeraSuffer #UmarRiaz@roachkilla1, it's gonna be killer. — A Priyadarshini (@priyadarshini_a) February 23, 2022

Best Friends Encourages, Promotes Each Other Getting Unperturbed by Others They Always Stick Together They Don’t Judge each other, Together They Judge Others Thanks @TheRashamiDesai & @kkundrra 4 supporting @realumarriaz #UmarRiaz #UmRash #UmRan MERA SUFFER TEASER OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/F7Exr5rKY1 — ✨Manny✨ (@MaNnY_Lost) February 23, 2022

Coming to Umar Riaz's Bigg Boss 15 journey, the handsome hunk was evicted in the middle of the show due to his violence. A lot of people felt that it was unfair of the makers to evict Umar as violence had been used even before.