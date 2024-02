Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi entered as a wild card contestant and grew close to Asim. Asim fell in love with her while she was already with someone outside. However, Himanshi broke up with her boyfriend and got close to Asim. They started dating each other and were one of the most loved jodis. However, in 2023, the couple announced their break up. Yes, Asim and Himanshi are not together anymore. It was a big shock for all fans as they were together for six years. Himanshi had shared a note on social media and revealed that they decided to get separated due to religious reasons. She was trolled for it badly. Also Read - Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia confirm breakup; Top 10 Bigg Boss couples and their latest relationship status

Later, Asim also posted a note and clarified that they did choose religion over love and said that he respects Himanshi. Asim wrote, "Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed I told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy."

Umar Riaz supports Asim post breakup with Himanshi

It was a difficult phase for Asim and Himanshi but Asim had his brother, Umar Riaz by his side. Umar spoke in an interview about how one forgets everyone when in love and declares that they are together. However, he says that it is challenging to find the right partner and how reality shows often facilitate the development of romantic feelings.

He said that on a show it is easy for someone to have feelings for the other person. He added that the intense pressure of the environment can blur the lines between what is real and what is not. He shared that it is only after the show that one realises that the feelings were only confined to the show.

Umar on Asim's emotional side

He further revealed that breakup with Himanshi Khurana took an emotional toll on his brother, Asim Riaz. He said that Asim is very emotional. Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13 while Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show.