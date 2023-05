Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Ketan running away from the mandap and Palki (Sana Sayyad) crying as Shaurya (Baseer Ali) totally defames her. On the other side, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) defends Palki in front of Palki's mother and requests that she trust her and Rajveer, saying that they are innocent. It remains to be seen how Palki’s mother reacts to all the drama. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih makes an early exit from Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know

Karan and Preeta finally come face- to- face

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) starts an investigation about Shaurya, and he returns to the same hotel where Palki was kidnapped. We may also see that Karan (Shakti Aanand) has also reached this hotel for his meeting, and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki (Sana Sayyad )also came in to find out about Rajveer, but before Rajveer gets proof, Shaurya again plays a trick and sets the hotel on fire. All the CCTV footages get destroyed, and Preeta also gets stuck in the fire. We see a major twist when Karan and Preeta finally come face-to-face as he will save Preeta from fire and sees her face. Karan is very happy as well as shocked to see Preeta. Let's wait to see the interesting twists and turns that come in the show Kundali Bhagya soon. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer and Palki reunite thanks to Shaurya; Karan to learn Preeta is alive

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may finally see the reunion of the Luthra family as we see Karan save Preeta, take her to the hospital,and inform his family that Preeta is alive. All the family members arrive at the hospital to see Preeta, but she does not remember anything as she only remembers Karan's name. Will Shaurya accept Preeta as his mother? Will Rajveer also find a way to forget all the differences with Karan Luthra? Soon we will see the reunion of the Luthra family. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya's one move will bring reunite the entire whole Luthra family, but for better or worse?