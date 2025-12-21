Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma's online clash is catching widespread attention, ahead of Splitsvilla. Read ahead to know more.

Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma’s online CLASH catches attention ahead of Splitsvilla; ‘We hate each other.’

Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, two of the most talked-about and bold personalities in the entertainment world, are all set to appear together in the upcoming season of the popular reality show Splitsvilla. On the show, they will play the role of Mischief Makers, which is already making fans curious. Both are known for speaking their minds and being full of energy, and even before the season begins, people are talking about them.

What was the feud about?

Since both Uorfi and Nia are known for never holding back, expectations are high for the fun, drama, and entertainment they will bring to Splitsvilla. Even before the show started, they grabbed headlines after a recent social media exchange, which sparked rumors of a beef between them. The buzz started when Uorfi shared an Instagram reel featuring Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, and Sunny Leone from the Splitsvilla set. The video looked fun at first, but the comments section quickly became the center of attention.

TRENDING NOW

How did it start?

One fan wrote, “OMG, Urfi and Nia had a beef before. Is that over now?” This comment got everyone talking. Uorfi quickly replied to the comment, saying, "No, we hate each other."

Nia joined the thread, responding to Javed’s comment with "stay in your lane, bih!" Please."

Uorfi fired back at Nia with a sharp response, saying, “Shut the f*ck up.” The exchange divided fans, with some thinking it was just playful and in tune with the show’s drama, while others believed it hinted at real tension between the two strong personalities.

More about Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed recently won the reality show The Traitors India. She has stayed in the spotlight for her unfiltered personality and unique fashion sense. She was also part of the reality series Follow Karlo Yaar, where she showed her honest approach to life and fame. Her boldness and confidence always make her stand out, both on-screen and on social media.

More about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a well-known television actress. She has entertained her fans with hit shows like Naagin and Laughter Chefs. She has a strong fan following because of her confident presence and bold choices. Fans love how she is never afraid to speak her mind and make bold decisions.

More about Splitsvilla

Both Uorfi and Nia are known for being outspoken and fearless, whether on TV or social media. Their role as Mischief Makers has already made viewers excited. Fans are very eager to see their dynamic on screen. Whether the comments were made in fun or show real tension is unknown. However, one thing is certain: Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma together on Splitsvilla are guaranteed to bring drama, entertainment, and a lot of chaos. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how their chemistry will look on screen when the new season premieres.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more