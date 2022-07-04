Uorfi Javed commits suicide? Bizarre death hoax of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant goes VIRAL; actress reacts

Uorfi Javed's death news has been going VIRAL since morning. The Bigg Boss OTT girl who has been making headlines due to the rumours of her fake death news and had even reacted to it reportedly saying that what is happening in the world. Uorfi Javed has posted a few pictures of her wearing a silver chain dress that had a side effect n her neck which turned. While the same picture is going VIRAL claiming that the girl tried to commit suicide and she ha hung herself. However, these are baseless rumours. Amid the rumours of Uorfi Javed's death, the actresses had shared that how she has been getting death threats for sharing her opinion on the Rajasthan tailor's death. Also Read - Top Bollywood actress having trouble adjusting with in-laws; mama's boy husband unable to make things easier

Uorfi's death news of the actress by celebrated by her haters. One user on her death news wrote, " ‘RIP aka Javed, this is not a huge loss for anyone.’ The birth and death year of the actress is also mentioned in the picture – 1997 to 2022. Apart from this, this person has also written in the comment that ‘I stand with the killer of Urfi’. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh gets back at fans who find her recent pics ugly; says, 'Pls feel free to move on'

Uorfi Javed had even shared the screenshots of the death threats that the fire was receiving online and indeed it was a scary. Also Read - Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her unbuttoned jeans in latest bold video

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, " Just posting few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch's here to stay!. This girl is rock solid and no matter what she is not ready to bog down and that spirit of her is highly admiring and commendable!