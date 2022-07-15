Urfi Javed who is now Uorfi Javed has been trending a lot, thanks to her out-of-the-box dressing sense. From a gown made of glass to a dress made of blades, she has done it all. She considers herself to be a designer who loves to experiment with clothes. She has even made a bag using a rucksack and a bikini top using sea shells. And now, here she is, dressed in a bralette made of pink wire. In a recent video shared, Urfi can be seen dancing wearing a braalette and low-waist jeans. Also Read - Here’s why Sushmita Sen kept her relationship with Lalit Modi a secret amid his announcement?

Urfi Javed's new fashion outing

As she shared the video on social media, a lot of people started trolling her. They called her the brand ambassador of a mosquito coil and even compared the design to a jalebi. Some of them appeared to be impressed with her fashion. Check out the video and reactions below:

Urfi Javed's reaction to trolls

This is not for the first time that Uorfi Javed has been trolled. The actress has been constantly bullied, body-shammed, slut-shammed and more on social media. There have been quite a few times when Uorfi has even given it back to the trolls with full power. In one of the posts on social media, she has expressed her angst and writte, "The constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me go crazy. I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don't understand you shouldn't even matter! Usually I'm ok but today is a very rare day where I feel like giving up. It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not (sic)."

Uorfi was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and became famous since then!