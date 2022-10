It is not a hidden secret anymore that Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat were in a relationship. The two stars have revealed that they are in a cordial relationship now. A few days back Paras revealed that he still calls up Uorfi and takes pieces of advice from her. A while ago Uorfi's ex-boyfriend put on his Instagram story the piece of dating advice she gave him and it surely deserves your attention. Also Read - Urfi Javed hits back at trolls and celebs with the question, 'Uorfi airport aati hai, but jaati kahan hai'?

Paras wrote in his story that Uorfi told her that she suggests him to not date anyone for a while. She has told him to stay single as he becomes deewana over anyone he falls in love with anyone he gives his heart to. Uorfi has also called him a majnu. Paras has also revealed in his Instagram story that Uorfi discusses her work with him but she has admitted that she does not take his advice as he is a kid. It looks like Paras has taken Uorfi's advice seriously as he commented saying that he will try to incorporate her advice until he falls in love. He also said that once he falls head-over-heels in love with someone, he will be a deewana behind that girl.

Check out Uorfi Javed's advice for her ex Paras Kalnawat.

Earlier in an interview with News 18, Uorfi revealed that she and Paras are only friends. They have spent a lot of time together earlier so the love never fades away. When she says love she means friendship and now they both are in a good zone. They like to talk to one another and seek advices. Mostly, Paras takes advice from her and she guides him in the same. Uorfi also revealed that her ex-boyfriend is very mature as he listens a lot. He is also a very sweet person.