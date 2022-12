Urfi Javed has always been in the news because of her clothes. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant had gotten into many controversies because of her edgy clothes. From glass to flowers, she has made an outfit of anything and everything and flaunted her skills. Well, recent reports had it that she got into trouble because of her revealing clothes when in Dubai. Reports were doing the rounds that Urfi Javed got into trouble with cops and was interrogated for shooting a video in revealing clothes at a public place. Now the diva has broken silence on the same. Also Read - Urfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting a video wearing a revealing outfit [Deets Inside]

Urfi Javed clears the air

Urfi Javed stated that the cops arrived at the shooting location but it was not because of her clothes. She mentioned that there was some issue with the shoot location. To Etimes, she said, that the police arrive to stop the shoot as there was only a certain time that the team could shoot at a public place. They were not aware of it and hence cops came in. Urfi cleared that it had nothing to do with her clothes and the shooting continued on the next day.

Urfi Javed who has changed her name to Uorfi Javed is not new to controversies. In the past, she has been mired in many controversies due to her revealing clothes. At one point, she got into a verbal argument with Farah Khan Ali who had made comments on her clothes. She has also received many threats on social media due to the same.

Urfi Javed vs

Recently, she got into a tiff with Chetan Bhagat who made a rather nasty comment over her appearance and it was all over entertainment news. At an event, he said, "On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blanket." This did not go down well with Urfi who gave it back to him.