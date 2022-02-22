Urfi Javed calls out casting director Obed Afridi as a 'sexual predator'; gets support from Priyank Sharma

Urfi Javed has become quite popular after Bigg Boss OTT. The young lady is looking at a career in the Punjabi music industry. In a series of Instagram stories she has accused casting director Obed Afridi of asking sexual favours in lieu of work. She put up a number of stories where she said that Obed Afridi made sexually inappropriate statements in her presence. Urfi Javed said that he asked her to 'compromise' for music videos. She has alleged that he laughed at her when she threatened to expose him. Now, a number of young women have come out and said that he allegedly asked them to compromise with the producers or other parties. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal is ready for the kill in Kangana Ranaut's show - watch video

Urfi Javed wrote that she was not doing this for the money that was due to her from Obed Afridi. He also shot back saying that once job gets done some people have the habit of badmouthing others. Urfi Javed said she wants young women to know that he is a sexual predator. She wrote on her Insta stories, "I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime but sexually assaulting young girls is, you bitch!" Priyank Sharma also supported her saying that Obed Afridi asked for sexual favours from a close friend of his. This happened two years back. Urfi Javed thanked Priyank Sharma for his support in this matter.

Urfi Javed who is from Lucknow left her home for a career in Mumbai. She has been working in TV shows from time to time. She has said that her initial days were not easy. It seems she was replaced from shows and even allegedly asked to do a lesbian scene forcefully.