Urfi Javed, who is known for his bizarre fashion, was reportedly detained by the Dubai Police for shooting a video wearing a revealing outfit. The Bigg Boss OTT fame had recently flown to Dubai. She had shared a few videos from her trip on her Instagram account. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Do celebrity treat their staff right; here's the truth

According to the reports, Urfi is being questioned by the Dubai authorities over the revealing outfit she wore at her shoot location. Apparently, there was no issue with Urfi's revealing out but the location she chose for shooting the video was in the open area, where people found that her outfit was too revealing. Also Read - Splitsvilla X4: Moose Jattana is glad Urfi Javed was not with her on her Bigg Boss OTT; calls her a 'very cocky personality'

"She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens," a source was quoted as saying by TOI. Also Read - Urfi Javed goes topless as she lands in Dubai; flaunts her bare back while posing in bathtub

Her team has refrained from commenting on the development. It is also being said that Urfi's return ticket to India may also get cancelled since the Dubai’s Locus Police are interrogating her.

Earlier in the day, Urfi had shared that she has been diagnosed with laryngitis in Dubai. She shared a video on Instagram Stories in which she confirmed the news that she is suffering from laryngitis and tonsillitis. She is yet to comment on the reports of her detention by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Urfi was recently seen on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, hosted by and on MTV. She flaunted her outlandish fashion statements. She has also made a cameo in Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives wearing a leopard print monokini. Though Urfi often gets criticised for her bizarre fashion statement, she believes that it is useless to pay any heed to the trolls.