Urfi Javed is back to making headlines. This time the girl took to her Instagram and posted her super hot pictures. In a black beaded bikini and shared a cryptic post, leaving fans confused about what she was up to. Urfi often leaves her fans stunned with her fashion choices, but this time the girl is making news for her cryptic post, and there are large numbers of her fans asking the Bigg Boss OTT star what is wrong and why her mood is so upset. As the actress posed in front of the wall that has F**K off written on it. Urfi is a trooper, and she is the one girl who is never affected or bothered by the trolling and slamming, as she faces it the most.

Urfi Javed recently spoke in her interview about being cheated on and betrayed in her relationship and about being a diehard romantic. The girl went on a rant as she accused her ex of cheating and fooling her. And many fans wonder if this cryptic post is for her ex, as she seems irked by him. On her Instagram post, Urfi wrote, ' Don't talk to me'.

Urfi, speaking about facing trolling, has always admitted to giving a damn and answering in her own way, and we wonder if the cryptic post is for her haters. Once reacting strongly to the trolls, Urfi had aid, " Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency and vulgarity differs from person to person. For some people, it's showing kegs; for others, it's wearing a bikini; and for some, it's just Uorfi Javed. So I decided to not listen to anyone and be my own judge.' " Urfi is the most opinionated celebrity, and she often comes out fearless despite facing and going through so much hate. Urfi is a boss babe and you can hate her love her but definitely cannot ignore her.