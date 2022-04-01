Urfi Javed-Farah Khan Ali controversy: Kashmera Shah shares her take; says, 'I don't talk about those who...'

Urfi Javed who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT calls for a lot of attention. Thanks to her OTT dressing sense, she always remains in the headlines. She wears some of the most unusual dresses and captures everyone's attention. She often gets trolled for the same too. Recently, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan had commented on her fashion choices. She had spoken about 'tasteful fashion' and mentioned that she should be reprimanded for the same. Urfi Javed then penned a long note giving it back to Farah Ali Khan. Now, Kashmera Shah has spoken up on the same. Also Read - Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer and more: Who is the most PASSIONATE ITV couple? – vote now

In an interview with the Times of India, Kashmera Shah mentioned that she does not want to talk about people who are only famous on Instagram. She was quoted saying, "I don't talk about those who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram and not anywhere else. I am building up a career; I am very busy making films which will make a difference to the world. People who are making their career by getting only spotted are not on my roster of career-minded people."

Kashmera Shah further sided with Sussanne Khan and Farah Ali Khan and stated that they would not know who Urfi Javed is. She even indirectly mentioned that Urfi cuts her clothes for her appearances. She further said, "I am sure Sussanne and Farah have the same opinion. I don't think Sussanne or Farah would shame anybody. How would Sussanne and Farah know who these people are? I too don't know who these people are, who are busy cutting their clothes and coming outside."