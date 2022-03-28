Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed makes it to the headlines every day because of her outfits. The actress gets trolled by netizens, but she still experiments with clothes and happily poses for the shutterbugs. Today, Urfi was spotted wearing a midriff revealing full-sleeve dress and she had put a lot of safety pins on her bun. Of course, her outfit grabbed everyone’s attention, but today, she is in the news because of an argument that she had with the security guards of a building. Also Read - Oscars 2022: Kangana Ranaut supports Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock; says, 'I would have done the same'

It looks like the actresses visited a building in suburban Mumbai, and the paparazzi were not allowed inside. Urfi was also not allowed to pose for the paps near the building and that’s why an argument took place between her and security guards. Check out the videos below… Also Read - Pooja Banerjee gives FIRST glimpse of her baby girl Sana; shares a dreamy photo

Well, a lot of netizens have trolled Urfi was this fight. A netizen commented, “Bail gadi mein baithne wale achank gadi mein baith jate hai to ye situation ban jati hai.” Another commented, “Wahhh guard...dil khush kar dia.” One more fan commented, “Aaj iski insult hogayi.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra keeps it casual as he visits Mukesh Chhabra’s office; ‘Something new coming up?’ ask fans – watch video

While netizens were trolling her for the fight, they also commented on her clothes and the safety pins that she had put in her hair. A netizen commented, “Yeh aadha pehna hain ya aadha utara hain? Inko dekh kar lust nahi laughter aa raha hain. Ya toh nanga ghoomne ki himmat rakho, nahin toh kuch decent cheez pehan kar aao. Nautanki kahi ki.” One more netizen commented, “Safety pin chahiye thi to maang leti didi chura kr kyu le gyi.” Another one wrote, “Omg sar m ye kya laga liye hai ek bhi open hua to dimage jayega.”

Urfi knows that she gets trolled, but it doesn’t really affect her.