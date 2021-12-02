Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been making news for risque fashion statements. While it is her individual choice, one cannot help but wonder the sensibility behind some of them given the place and location. Well, she was clicked by the paps in the middle of the road in a light beige outfit. She wore trousers with a backless tunic. Her hair was tied in a top knot and her face looked fresh. Urfi Javed also posed with some people who identified her from one of her earlier outings. The dialogue between the actress and them is extremely hilarious. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'I love Shamita Shetty,' Pratik Sehajpal tells Rashami Desai; adds 'I would even marry her' – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trolls had a field day seeing that outfit. One of them commented, "Project Roadway Queen," while another one wrote, "Abe Ye Kaisa Chaddar Hai." One of them made a funny statement comparing her to Omicron. Urfi Javed who has done shows like Bepannaah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to be enjoying the attention. Some days back she wore a dress that was a rip-off the creation worn by Kendall Jenner at the wedding of Lauren Sanchez. If that was not all, she also recreated Rihanna's silver dress from the Met Gala. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal-Karan Kundrra get into a nasty physical brawl; 'Tu yahan pe ekdum ghatiya hai' - watch video

Urfi Javed has defended herself saying that people do not raise any questions when star kids wear revealing clothes. She says they are called stylish. The young lady who is from Lucknow has spoken about how she had to leave her family as they did not appreciate her decision of a career in showbiz. Though she was out in the first elimination of Bigg Boss OTT, the lady has been grabbing the headlines for her risque outfits. Also Read - Bigg boss 15 latest updates: Shamita Shetty faints after having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundra comes for help | Checkout video