The Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has often left everyone jaw-dropped with her risque fashion choices. She recently flew off to Dubai and was seen donning a traditional salwar kameez at the beach. But it seems like Urfi has finally gotten comfortable with the environment and was seen shedding her clothes to bare minimum. Also Read - Nia Sharma called Urfi Javed’s sister for going extremely bold with her outfit at ITA Awards 2022 [Watch Video]

In the latest picture, Urfi was seen posing from her bath room which featured an infinity view of the skyscrapers. She took off her top and faced the skyscrapers while giving herself a bear hug. She was seen standing inside the bathtub and flaunting her bare back. Earlier, Urfi had taken to Instagram to share a video where she was seen taking a stroll on the beach wearing a salwar kameez. Also Read - Urfi Javed saree pallu struggles to stay in place due to heavy wind at the airport; netizens ask, 'She doesn't have a safety pin?'

Though Urfi has become the butt of all jokes because of her bizarre fashion sense, the diva has remained unfazed by all the trolling and criticism that comes her way. She also grabbed eyeballs with her outlandish fashion statements on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, hosted by and . Also Read - Urfi Javed steps out in a green sheer net catsuit over a lingerie set and we don't know how to react [Watch Video]

However, nothing bothers Urfi as she believes that it is useless to pay any heed to them. She is pretty much aware of the fact that she makes headlines for her over-the-top outfits. Though she welcomes constructive criticism but she wants to completely ignore the trolls and doesn't want to give them importance.

Urfi has been part of several TV shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, , , Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was also seen on Bigg Boss OTT.