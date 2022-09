Urfi Javed who has now changed her name to Uorfi Javed achieved big fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Though her stay inside the controversial house was very short, she grabbed everyone's attention with her out-of-the-box fashion sense that she demonstrated after the show. She does get trolled often but negative comments do not fade her enthusiasm to be bold and beautiful. Well, she has also been trolled for appearing at the airport and more. People questioned her where is she headed to as she is always papped at the airport. In a recently video, she has given it back to all. Also Read - Urfi Javed makes an outfit with a disco ball; just hides her face and b**bs; netizens say, 'Ek naya namuna' [View Pics]

Entertainment News: Uorfi Javed gives it back to trolls with full power

Urfi Javed was papped at the airport and on camera, she said that shutterbugs should film her going inside the airport so that people know that she indeed is traveling somewhere. She was also willing to show the shutterbugs her ticket to confirm her claims. For her airport fashion, she could be seen in a blue short skirt and a matching backless bralette with two flowers covering her assets. Quite a risque outfit for traveling we would say. She added sass to her look by sporting huge sunglasses. Also Read - From Urfi Javed flaunting blue to Nia Sharma shimmering in silver: TV actresses who pulled off the weirdest lipstick ever

Check out Uorfi Javed's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Once again she got trolled for her dressing sense. A comment on the video read, "Jab bhi mai sochta hun isse jada bekaar ni lag skti yeh..agle din surprise kr deti hai usse bhi jada bekaar lag kr. (Whenever I think she cannot look disgusting than this, she surprises me the next day.)" Also Read - Urfi Javed strongly slams Chahatt Khanna after her 'semi-nude' dig at her; 'Aapne kya ukhada biwi banke?' [Watch Video]

Advertisement

In the past, Urfi Javed has spoken up against the trolls. She has slammed trolls on quite a few occasions. She has also given it back to many celebrities who have spoken about her fashion sense.